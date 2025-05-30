Explosion occurred at a defense plant in Serbia: five workers were injured
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred at the "Krušik" defense plant in Serbia during pentrite pressing operations. Five workers were injured and hospitalized for medical assistance.
An explosion occurred at the "Krušik" defense plant in Valjevo, Serbia, this morning, injuring five employees, RTS reports, citing a statement from the company, writes UNN.
Details
"At HK "Krušik" a.d. Valjevo this morning around 7:40 a.m., during regular pentrite pressing operations, an ignition amplifier on the press was activated, resulting in one employee suffering cuts and four employees experiencing symptoms of ringing in the ears," the Krušik plant said in a statement.
The employees were sent to the Valjevo hospital for medical assistance and hearing check.
Let us add that Valjevo is located approximately 100 kilometers southwest of the Serbian capital, Belgrade.
Reference
Krušik, according to the plant's website, was founded in 1939 as a private ammunition factory, then became state-owned. It is reported that the plant, which has "great traditions in the creation and production of ammunition," has sold more than 15 million items in 70 countries.