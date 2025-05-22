Serbia needs "real reforms" to count on joining the EU - Kallas
EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated that Serbia must implement real reforms, including in the fight against corruption, in order to move towards the EU. In addition, the European Union criticizes the country's authorities for strengthening ties with Russia.
Serbia must carry out "real reforms", including in the area of fighting corruption, to ensure the progress of its application for membership to the EU. This was stated by the head of the foreign policy department of the European Union, Kaja Kallas, The Guardian reports, UNN reports.
Details
Kallas visited Belgrade on Thursday for meetings with political leaders, including President Aleksandar Vucic, who is balancing closer ties with the EU and traditional contacts with Russia.
At the beginning of a wider tour of the Balkans, she called for "actions... to prove and support" Serbia's strategic ambitions to join the EU.
Reforms will allow Serbia to move forward on the path to the EU
The visit of the head of the EU's foreign policy department took place after months of large-scale student protests, caused by the collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad railway station, which killed 16 people.
Many blamed the deeply corrupt management of this Balkan country for the disaster at the station, which Vucic opened in 2022 after reconstruction.
Let us remind you
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that his country remains committed to its plan to join the European Union and wants to speed up its membership application. This statement was made against the background of Western discontent due to the Serbian leader's trip to Moscow on May 9.