In Serbia, students and trade unions are joining forces for an anti-corruption protest

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 9666 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94295 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76351 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107678 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189417 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221110 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 322955 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135967 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253068 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175665 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.5m/s
37%
750 mm
Popular news

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 61752 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 64302 views

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

04:02 AM • 18814 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 50415 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 25890 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 94295 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 124360 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 166660 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 199019 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 322955 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 52644 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 59368 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 50692 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 100858 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 149094 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

In Serbia, students and trade unions are joining forces for an anti-corruption protest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5172 views

For the first time in 20 years, 5 Serbian trade unions will jointly protest with students against corruption, triggered by the railway station tragedy. They demand changes to labor legislation.

In Serbia, students and trade unions are joining forces for an anti-corruption protest
www.blic.rs

Serbian trade unions will join a protest organized by student leaders for the first time on Thursday, six months after a train station tragedy that sparked mass demonstrations against corruption, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Serbia has been gripped by unrest since a newly renovated railway station in Novi Sad collapsed last November, killing 16 people - a tragedy many see as the result of corruption and poor oversight. It has already led to the resignation of the prime minister and the fall of the government.

The government of Serbia, led by Prime Minister Vučević, has been dismissed19.03.25, 13:28 • 40960 views

But on May 1, students and members of the five largest trade unions will gather in front of the Serbian government building in the capital Belgrade. Students announced on their official Instagram account that "their struggle is entering a new phase."

Željko Veselinović, leader of the Sloga ("Unity") trade union, acknowledged the importance of this event in comments to AFP. "The students united us," he said.

"In my 20 years of trade union work, there has never been a case where these five trade unions have stood together at a protest - or even in the same room - working on something together," he added.

Students said that after the protest, they will no longer be limited to blockades that have kept their faculties closed for months. "This is a step towards radicalization that will allow the use of new forms of pressure," the students wrote, without elaborating.

They have already called for the prosecution of those responsible for the accident and the dropping of charges against students arrested during the blockades. Now they are insisting on amendments to labor and strike legislation.

Many teachers who supported them have gone unpaid for months due to unclear laws that allow employers to stop paying them even if they are not striking. "They protect the authorities, not the workers," the students said of the current legislation. "These laws must be changed."

Student protests have taken place almost daily across Serbia for the past six months, with the largest drawing hundreds of thousands of people.

Amid record protests in Serbia, EU leaders are calling on President Vucic to commit to fundamental reforms26.03.25, 09:39 • 12449 views

Ahead of each major demonstration, students traveled the country on foot for weeks, trying to reach people in the country's small towns - traditional strongholds of the ruling party.

A group of 80 students even cycled to Strasbourg to warn European institutions about the situation in Serbia, while a group of ultramarathon runners is heading to Brussels for the same purpose.

According to lawyer Hrki Ivan Ninić, the investigation into the disaster has not progressed. "The investigation should have been completed in these six months, charges should have been filed and the trial should have started," Ninić told AFP.

On December 30, prosecutors formally filed criminal charges against 13 people, including the former Minister of Transport, for creating a threat to public safety. However, the Serbian court returned the indictment for further investigation.

"What this means is that the prosecutor conducted the preliminary investigation poorly and was unable to conduct prosecutorial actions with sufficient quality," Ninić said.

In parallel with the investigation into the tragedy, the Organized Crime Prosecutor's Office is also investigating potential corruption during the reconstruction of the Novi Sad railway station.

And the EU Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has launched its own investigation into the possible misuse of EU funds related to the reconstruction of the railway line and station.

Protests in Serbia: "sound cannons" used against demonstrators - the government denies16.03.25, 20:01 • 28662 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Belgrade
European Union
Serbia
Brent
$60.45
Bitcoin
$95,038.80
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.96
Золото
$3,243.46
Ethereum
$1,811.72