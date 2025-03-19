The government of Serbia, led by Prime Minister Vučević, has been dismissed
Kyiv • UNN
The Serbian Parliament has dismissed the Vučević government following student protests triggered by the roof collapse at the train station in Novi Sad. A 30-day period begins for the formation of a new government.
On Wednesday, March 19, the Serbian Parliament dismissed the government headed by Prime Minister Miloš Vučević. This is reported by N1, writes UNN.
Details
Vučević announced his resignation on January 28 amid student protests that began after the roof collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad.
After the vote in parliament, Vučević's government became technical, after which a 30-day period for the election of a new government begins.
If a new government is not elected within 30 days, parliamentary elections will be held.
Addition
Student protests have been ongoing in Serbia for more than two months, starting after the collapse of a concrete canopy at a railway station in Novi Sad, where 15 people died.
Students, with the support of the opposition, accuse the authorities of the tragedy, claiming that the cause was corruption and poor-quality repairs. At first, they demanded a transparent investigation, and later began to make political demands, including the creation of a transitional government to organize early elections.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić called for dialogue with protesters on January 27, promising amnesty for detainees and an investigation into attacks on students. He also announced the publication of documents regarding the reconstruction of the station, although he had previously accused the protesters of collaborating with "foreign forces".
Protests in Serbia: "sound cannons" used against demonstrators - the government denies16.03.25, 20:01 • 28612 views