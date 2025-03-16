Protests in Serbia: "sound cannons" used against demonstrators - the government denies
Protests in Serbia have reached their peak. Human rights activists have reported the use of "sound cannons" against protesters, but the government denies these accusations, despite increasing pressure.
Protests in Serbia have reached a new peak: demonstrators have stated that the Serbian government used "sound cannons", and mass panic began among the participants.
Serbian human rights activists have stated that a "sound cannon" may have been used during the demonstration in Belgrade. According to the participants of the action, they felt a strong wave of heat and noise, which caused panic.
The leader of the "Serbia" movement, Zdravko Ponos, was among those who wrote on the "X" platform on Saturday: "You used a sound cannon. You shot at citizens when they were silently paying tribute to the victims of your regime".
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia then rejected the accusations and stated that the ministry uses only means permitted by law. Aleksandar Vucic also denied the use of such weapons in his evening statement.
It should be noted that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is under increasing pressure due to the mass protests that are taking place in his country.
We will have to change and learn a lot
President Aleksandar Vucic seems increasingly helpless, and this is the biggest challenge for him as he determines the fate of Serbia. This is written today, the day after the mass demonstrations in Belgrade, by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper.
The massive deployment of police, which, according to public statements, was supposed to serve to protect the demonstrators, was perceived as an attempt to intimidate
As noted, especially at the beginning of the rally, there were occasional provocations and attacks on demonstrators, and later "it turned out that these incidents were the work of circles close to the government".
In Serbia, tens of thousands of people gathered in the city of Nis to honor the memory of those killed in the railway station disaster and to protest against corruption.
Opposition deputies of Serbia staged a protest in parliament, throwing smoke bombs and spraying gas. Three deputies were injured.
Also in Serbia, during a protest, a driver BMW drove into a crowd of people. At first, he "carried" a woman on the hood, injuring two more people. This is reported by Blic.
Serbia withdrew its vote in support of the UN resolution on the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, changing it to "abstained". The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia announced the adaptation to geopolitical changes.