Mass protests continue in Serbia: dozens injured reported

Protests under the slogan "Serbia, Wake Up" continue in Serbia. In Vrbas, in the north of the country, dozens of people were injured during clashes with "government activists" and the police. Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections and the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local publication Danas.

Details

In some cities, the offices of the ruling "Progressive Party" were pelted with eggs and stones. The current escalation is related to clashes between demonstrators and government supporters in Vrbas. The police were forced to intervene, and at least 50 people were injured, including 16 law enforcement officers.

Demonstrators, mostly students, coordinate their actions through student channels, and new protests have already been announced in major cities, including Belgrade. They demand early parliamentary elections and the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs, whom they accuse of abuse of power. Estimates of the number of participants vary, but the media note that "thousands" of people have taken to the streets.

Supporters of the president repeatedly threw flares at protesters, and police were deployed to the streets to prevent the escalation of violence. The President of Serbia refused to comply with the demands of the demonstrators and called them "bandits."

Recall

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated on August 13 that he does not intend to change the country's constitution to run for a new presidential term.

Protests continue in Serbia: people block streets, there are arrests