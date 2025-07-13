$41.820.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Clashes between far-right and migrants rock Spanish city: five injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

In Torre-Pacheco, Spain, violent clashes erupted between far-right groups, local residents, and migrants after an attack on an elderly man. Five people were injured, one was detained, and more arrests are expected.

In Torre-Pacheco, southeastern Spain, large-scale clashes erupted between far-right groups, local residents, and migrants from North Africa. The conflict escalated after an attack on an elderly man. Five people were reported injured and one arrested, with authorities preparing for new arrests, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

As stated, late on Saturday, July 12, violent clashes broke out in the southeastern Spanish town between far-right groups, local residents, and migrants from North Africa after an attack on an elderly man by unknown assailants earlier in the week.

Five people were injured and one was arrested during the unrest in Torre-Pacheco, local officials told Reuters.

This is one of the worst such episodes in the country in recent decades. On Sunday, July 13, the town was quieter, but government sources said that "more arrests are expected."

Journalist Tommy Robinson published footage of the clashes.

Recall

In Belgrade, anti-government protests continue, with participants calling for a complete blockade of Serbia due to police brutality and demanding early elections.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
Belgrade
Serbia
Spain
Tesla
