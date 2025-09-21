A large-scale military parade took place in the Serbian capital, Belgrade. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

It is noted that 10,000 soldiers marched through the New Belgrade district. People waved national flags, and planes flew overhead. The parade featured equipment of both Serbian production and from abroad: missile launchers from Israel and drones purchased from the United Arab Emirates.

The parade also featured tanks supplied by Russia and anti-aircraft guns from China, demonstrating Belgrade's close ties with Moscow and Beijing, despite President Aleksandar Vučić and the government led by the Serbian Progressive Party repeatedly stating that they want Serbia to join the European Union. - the article says.

Brussels is losing influence in world politics - Hungarian Foreign Ministry

Among the two significant pieces of equipment are a versatile Israeli-made missile and artillery platform capable of launching a variety of munitions with different payloads and a range of up to 300 kilometers, meaning it can reach most Balkan capitals. Another exhibit was the multi-role Rafale fighter jets of the French Air Force, of which Serbia has ordered 12.

Officials called the event the largest demonstration of the Serbian army's strength, and President Vučić stated that the parade underscores the country's ability to defend its independence and sovereignty, as well as to act as a deterrent against foreign aggressors. - the publication writes.

In turn, opposition leaders, on the contrary, argue that the parade was aimed not so much at demonstrating the country's military might as at strengthening Vučić's power.

Several university students and other opposition supporters, who have been holding anti-corruption protests for ten months, were not allowed by the police to attend the parade as spectators.

Serbia's decision to hold a military parade just months after Croatia held a similar one in July underscores the strategic rivalry in the region and points to the potential for an arms race. - the media summarizes.

Recall

In early September, Serbian police used tear gas and stun grenades on a university campus in Novi Sad to disperse protesters demanding an early vote, which they hope will lead to the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

In Serbia, Lukashenka was congratulated on his birthday with billboards: who did it