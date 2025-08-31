In Serbia, Lukashenka was congratulated on his birthday with billboards: who did it

$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 20277 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 51436 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 74836 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 90649 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 106882 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252326 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110812 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85123 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99164 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 320419 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 14813 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 13429 views
The Kremlin exaggerates the successes of the Russian army at the front to influence the West - ISW analysisAugust 31, 03:29 AM • 4332 views
Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30August 31, 04:05 AM • 4760 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 5830 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 11532 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 7796 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 96320 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 225843 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 228128 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 320419 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 269114 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
China
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107212 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 240004 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263346 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260541 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240568 views
Fake news
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8
Mi-24

In Serbia, Lukashenka was congratulated on his birthday with billboards: who did it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Billboards appeared in Serbian cities for the birthday of Alexander Lukashenka. The greeting is signed by the ultraright organization "Nashi", which supports Russian aggression and opposes Serbia's European integration.

In Serbia, Lukashenka was congratulated on his birthday with billboards: who did it

Billboards celebrating the birthday of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka have appeared in Serbian cities. This is reported by UNN with reference to slobodenpecat.mk.

Details

On Saturday, August 30, Lukashenka turned 71. The posters, in addition to congratulations, read "Serbia loves you." The greeting was signed by Ivan Ivanovich - a conservative project "Nashi."

Reference

The "Nashi" project is an ultra-right organization that is not officially registered in Serbia. Its members support Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, are known for their anti-migrant and anti-LGBT rhetoric, and oppose Serbia's European integration.

Also, the "Nashi" movement calls Lukashenka "a sincere and great friend of the Serbian people." But they also distributed posters in support of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka cynically "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day. He added that Belarus is allegedly open to "constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Serbia
Ukraine