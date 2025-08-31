Billboards celebrating the birthday of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka have appeared in Serbian cities. This is reported by UNN with reference to slobodenpecat.mk.

Details

On Saturday, August 30, Lukashenka turned 71. The posters, in addition to congratulations, read "Serbia loves you." The greeting was signed by Ivan Ivanovich - a conservative project "Nashi."

Reference

The "Nashi" project is an ultra-right organization that is not officially registered in Serbia. Its members support Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, are known for their anti-migrant and anti-LGBT rhetoric, and oppose Serbia's European integration.

Also, the "Nashi" movement calls Lukashenka "a sincere and great friend of the Serbian people." But they also distributed posters in support of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka cynically "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day. He added that Belarus is allegedly open to "constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Ukraine.