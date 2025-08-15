$41.510.09
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
August 14, 09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Tags
Authors
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
August 14, 02:23 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday
August 14, 01:14 PM
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself
August 14, 12:29 PM
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
August 14, 02:12 PM
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
August 14, 09:44 AM
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
August 13, 02:38 PM
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
August 13, 12:40 PM
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
August 13, 06:39 AM
Brussels is losing influence in world politics - Hungarian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Brussels has ceased to be a key factor in world politics, and the negotiations in Alaska demonstrate a split in Europe. He also noted "experiments of external interference" in Central Europe.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Brussels has ceased to be a key factor in world politics, and negotiations in Alaska demonstrate a split in Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. 

Details

According to Szijjártó, this particularly concerns liberal European leaders and creates additional pressure on governments that seek to maintain peace, adhere to national interests, and do not obey Brussels' directives.

The minister noted that "experiments of external interference" are taking place in Central Europe, aimed at destabilizing and removing governments that uphold patriotic values, particularly in Slovakia, Hungary, and Serbia.

Polls that state: "Slovaks only believe in revolution," open support for von der Leyen and Weber's Tisza party, and violent events in Serbia last night — these are different chapters of the same scenario in Brussels: they want to cleanse the party of peace, patriots, and national interests of the government to offer the government

- Szijjártó emphasized.

The Hungarian minister also had a phone conversation with his Serbian counterparts Juraj Blanar and Marko Žurić, during which they agreed to strengthen the protection of sovereignty and support for peace, as well as to coordinate mutual solidarity in countering external interference.

Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia23.06.25, 15:09 • 2618 views

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Manfred Weber
Alaska
Serbia
Brussels
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen