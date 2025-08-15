Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Brussels has ceased to be a key factor in world politics, and negotiations in Alaska demonstrate a split in Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Details

According to Szijjártó, this particularly concerns liberal European leaders and creates additional pressure on governments that seek to maintain peace, adhere to national interests, and do not obey Brussels' directives.

The minister noted that "experiments of external interference" are taking place in Central Europe, aimed at destabilizing and removing governments that uphold patriotic values, particularly in Slovakia, Hungary, and Serbia.

Polls that state: "Slovaks only believe in revolution," open support for von der Leyen and Weber's Tisza party, and violent events in Serbia last night — these are different chapters of the same scenario in Brussels: they want to cleanse the party of peace, patriots, and national interests of the government to offer the government - Szijjártó emphasized.

The Hungarian minister also had a phone conversation with his Serbian counterparts Juraj Blanar and Marko Žurić, during which they agreed to strengthen the protection of sovereignty and support for peace, as well as to coordinate mutual solidarity in countering external interference.

Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia