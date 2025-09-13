$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 18718 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 16103 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 26489 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 34728 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 31435 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 29705 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23362 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32537 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20483 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Deadly Funicular Accident in Lisbon: Experts Determine Causes of Catastrophe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The derailment of the Glória funicular in Lisbon on September 3, which led to the death of 16 people, may have been caused by the replacement of the steel cable six years ago without changing the fastening system. Experts believe that the material weakened at the attachment point due to heating, vibration, and deformation.

Deadly Funicular Accident in Lisbon: Experts Determine Causes of Catastrophe

The reason for the derailment of the Glória funicular in Lisbon on September 3, which killed 16 people, could be that six years ago the steel cable was replaced with another, but the fastening system remained unchanged. This was reported by Expresso, informs UNN.

Details

According to experts from the Institute of Higher Technical Studies and Engineers, over time, the material could have weakened at the attachment point due to heating, vibration, and deformation, which led to the disaster.

Everything that could go wrong with the Glória funicular went wrong. The cable loosened, the brakes failed, and the carriage could not withstand the impact and was completely destroyed at a speed of 60 km/h.

- the article says.

It is noted that the State Transport Company, which was responsible for maintenance, should have checked the new system after replacing the cable, but did not. In addition, the night inspection, which the company allegedly conducted 18 hours before the accident, raises serious doubts, because the work described in the report required significantly more time than indicated.

The preliminary report of the Bureau for the Prevention and Investigation of Aviation and Railway Accidents confirmed that the cable loosened precisely at the point of attachment to the upper part of the cabin. This is not a break, but a plastic deformation. The final conclusions are to be published in 45 days.

Recall

 On September 3, in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, a funicular derailed, killing 16 people.

Later, it became known that among the dead was a citizen of Ukraine born in 1971.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Portugal
Lisbon