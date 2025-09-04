$41.360.01
September 3, 05:28 PM
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the Glória funicular accident in Lisbon, which claimed the lives of dozens of people. He conveyed words of support to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident involving the Glória funicular in Lisbon, which claimed dozens of lives and left over 25 injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on social media "X".

The head of state emphasized that on behalf of the Ukrainian people, he conveyed sincere words of support to the families of the deceased, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. He also wished a speedy recovery to those affected.

In this mournful time, we remain in prayer and solidarity with the Portuguese people who are mourning the loss

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

In Lisbon, a funicular derailed, killing at least 15 people and injuring others. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the Judicial Police's Homicide Brigade is investigating.

The "Glória" funicular, which can carry up to 42 people, is a landmark of Lisbon and is very popular among tourists visiting the city.

Veronika Marchenko

News of the World
Luís Montenegro
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Portugal
Lisbon
Volodymyr Zelenskyy