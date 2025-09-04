Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident involving the Glória funicular in Lisbon, which claimed dozens of lives and left over 25 injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on social media "X".

The head of state emphasized that on behalf of the Ukrainian people, he conveyed sincere words of support to the families of the deceased, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. He also wished a speedy recovery to those affected.

In this mournful time, we remain in prayer and solidarity with the Portuguese people who are mourning the loss - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

In Lisbon, a funicular derailed, killing at least 15 people and injuring others. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the Judicial Police's Homicide Brigade is investigating.

The "Glória" funicular, which can carry up to 42 people, is a landmark of Lisbon and is very popular among tourists visiting the city.