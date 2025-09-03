In the center of Lisbon, a funicular derailed: three people died, 20 more were injured

At least three people have died as a result of the derailment and crash of the Gloria funicular in Lisbon. About 20 people were injured, three people sustained serious injuries, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Video from the scene shows the tram funicular, which transports people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, destroyed, with rescuers pulling people from under the wreckage.

In his statement, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed regret over the accident and hoped that the authorities would soon establish the cause of the accident.

The line, opened in 1885, connects the center of Lisbon near Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto (Upper Quarter) district, known for its vibrant nightlife.

It is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris.

The carriage at the bottom of the line was apparently intact, but CNN Portugal reported that passengers had to jump out of its windows when the incident occurred.

