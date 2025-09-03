$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 11552 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 18442 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 17642 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 18364 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 36024 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 21588 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 23308 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22157 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24082 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 44329 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 12290 views
In the center of Lisbon, a funicular derailed: three people died, 20 more were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

In Lisbon, the Gloria funicular derailed, killing at least three people and injuring about 20. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed condolences and awaits the establishment of the cause.

In the center of Lisbon, a funicular derailed: three people died, 20 more were injured

At least three people have died as a result of the derailment and crash of the Gloria funicular in Lisbon. About 20 people were injured, three people sustained serious injuries, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Video from the scene shows the tram funicular, which transports people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, destroyed, with rescuers pulling people from under the wreckage.

In his statement, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed regret over the accident and hoped that the authorities would soon establish the cause of the accident.

The line, opened in 1885, connects the center of Lisbon near Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto (Upper Quarter) district, known for its vibrant nightlife.

It is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris.

The carriage at the bottom of the line was apparently intact, but CNN Portugal reported that passengers had to jump out of its windows when the incident occurred.

Deadly Road Accident in USA: Tourist Bus Overturns on Road from Niagara Falls to New York23.08.25, 05:22 • 5461 view

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Lisbon