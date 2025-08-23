Deadly Road Accident in USA: Tourist Bus Overturns on Road from Niagara Falls to New York

In Genesee County, New York (USA), a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned, killing 5 people and injuring 24 others. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

According to state police, the accident involving a tractor-trailer and a tour bus carrying 54 people occurred near the 4039-mile marker.

Several people are believed to be missing. Some passengers were thrown from the bus, while others were trapped underneath it - the report says.

Erie County Medical Center confirmed that 24 patients were transported from the accident scene, with 20 in the emergency department.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus lost control, crossed the median, and overturned on the shoulder. The driver explained to the police that he was distracted and sharply turned the steering wheel. Law enforcement confirmed that the bus was technically sound and the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It is also indicated that there were passengers from China, India, Middle Eastern countries, the Philippines, and the USA on board.

