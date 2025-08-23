$41.220.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Deadly Road Accident in USA: Tourist Bus Overturns on Road from Niagara Falls to New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

A tourist bus traveling to New York from Niagara Falls overturned in New York State. As a result of the accident, five people died, and 24 more were injured.

Deadly Road Accident in USA: Tourist Bus Overturns on Road from Niagara Falls to New York

In Genesee County, New York (USA), a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned, killing 5 people and injuring 24 others. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

According to state police, the accident involving a tractor-trailer and a tour bus carrying 54 people occurred near the 4039-mile marker.

Several people are believed to be missing. Some passengers were thrown from the bus, while others were trapped underneath it

- the report says.

Erie County Medical Center confirmed that 24 patients were transported from the accident scene, with 20 in the emergency department.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus lost control, crossed the median, and overturned on the shoulder. The driver explained to the police that he was distracted and sharply turned the steering wheel. Law enforcement confirmed that the bus was technically sound and the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It is also indicated that there were passengers from China, India, Middle Eastern countries, the Philippines, and the USA on board.

Recall

In late July, a road accident occurred on a highway in Slovenia involving a minibus and a truck, killing five foreigners. Four of them were citizens of Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

