Massive road accident in Afghanistan: at least 76 dead, including women and children

One of the most tragic accidents in recent years occurred in Herat province, western Afghanistan. A passenger bus traveling from Islam Qala to Kabul collided with a motorcycle and a Mazda truck, after which the vehicle caught fire. At least 76 people died in the disaster, and three more were seriously injured. This was reported by Pajhwok, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Herat Governor's spokesman Mufti Mohammed Yusuf Saeedi, among the victims are children, women, elderly people, as well as the drivers of the bus, truck, and motorcyclist. The bodies of the deceased were transferred to the morgue of the Al-Farooq corps, where preparations for burial were also organized.

Rescue teams and medical personnel arrived at the scene of the tragedy immediately after the incident. The injured were promptly taken to hospitals in Herat.

The regional authorities expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and urged drivers to strictly observe traffic rules to avoid new tragedies on the roads.

