In the city of Herat, the Taliban have banned male UN staff from shaving, threatening them with imprisonment. This comes amid
growing restrictions on humanitarian missions in Afghanistan, where the number of violations has increased by 56%.
The Taliban has ordered private educational institutions in Herat to stop teaching older girls. This continues a series of
restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, including a ban on medical education.
Afghanistan's Ministry of Virtue has banned women from reading the Quran aloud and talking in front of others. The authorities are
also gradually banning the use of images of living beings in the media.