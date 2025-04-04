$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15060 views

06:32 PM • 27295 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64114 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212769 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122056 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391152 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310135 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244158 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255062 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Taliban forbids UN staff in Herat to work without beards

In the city of Herat, the Taliban have banned male UN staff from shaving, threatening them with imprisonment. This comes amid growing restrictions on humanitarian missions in Afghanistan, where the number of violations has increased by 56%.

News of the World • February 9, 02:36 PM • 30292 views

Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education

The Taliban has ordered private educational institutions in Herat to stop teaching older girls. This continues a series of restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, including a ban on medical education.

News of the World • January 15, 02:14 PM • 26233 views

The Taliban banned women from speaking in front of other women and restricted the media

Afghanistan's Ministry of Virtue has banned women from reading the Quran aloud and talking in front of others. The authorities are also gradually banning the use of images of living beings in the media.

News of the World • October 28, 03:28 PM • 16636 views