Taliban forbids UN staff in Herat to work without beards

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40895 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86035 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115948 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99459 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102447 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113209 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116829 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158613 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102859 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90937 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 62158 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105485 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148949 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181134 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98153 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105485 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136436 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138249 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166223 views
Taliban forbids UN staff in Herat to work without beards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30171 views

In the city of Herat, the Taliban have banned male UN staff from shaving, threatening them with imprisonment. This comes amid growing restrictions on humanitarian missions in Afghanistan, where the number of violations has increased by 56%.

The Taliban has banned male UN employees in Herat from shaving, requiring them to wear beards under threat of imprisonment, UNN reports citing Amu TV.

Details

In the city of Herat, the Taliban's Virtues and Vices Department has ordered male United Nations staff to wear beards. According to UN sources, on Saturday, February 8, Taliban representatives visited the Islam Qala Center and warned that shaving or trimming beards could lead to imprisonment.

This requirement follows previous bans on beard trimming for government employees and academics, reflecting the Taliban's desire to enforce strict social norms,

- the publication notes.

The new restrictions were introduced amid growing obstacles to humanitarian missions in Afghanistan. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 164 cases of access restrictions were recorded in November 2024, which is 56% more than in October and 11% more than in the same period in 2022.

According to the report, 99% of these cases are attributed to the Taliban, with the highest number of violations recorded in the Southern, Central Highlands, Western, and Central regions. This has significantly hampered the provision of humanitarian assistance, leading to the temporary suspension of 72 projects, the permanent suspension of two initiatives, and the closure of one facility.

Recall 

Afghan Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a directive prohibiting windows in residential buildings that face neighboring houses, especially those where women live. 

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
heratHerat
afghanistanAfghanistan

Contact us about advertising