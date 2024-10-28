The Taliban banned women from speaking in front of other women and restricted the media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The Taliban banned women from speaking in front of other women and restricted the media

Kyiv • UNN

 16636 views

Afghanistan's Ministry of Virtue has banned women from reading the Quran aloud and talking in front of others. The authorities are also gradually banning the use of images of living beings in the media.

The Taliban banned women from speaking in front of other women and restricted the media

Afghanistan's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has banned adult women from speaking in the presence of other women. The use of images of living beings in the media is also gradually being banned, with many provinces already announcing restrictions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Amu TV and AFP

The head of the Taliban Ministry , Khalid Hanafi , announced that adult women are forbidden to read the Quran aloud and pray in the presence of other women.

This caused a strong negative reaction among Afghan women. It is noted that the restrictions were tightened despite requests to protect them from the country's repressive policies. 

Samira, a midwife in Herat, said that Taliban officials now forbid female health workers from dating male patients, limiting their ability to provide care. “At checkpoints, they don't even let us talk when we go to work. And in clinics, we are told not to discuss medical issues with male relatives,” she added.

Hanafi reiterated in his statement that women should not recite Quranic verses or prayers aloud, stating: “If a woman is not allowed to perform takbir, how can she be allowed to sing?”

“Taliban bans women from speaking and showing their faces in public23.08.24, 19:33 • 19132 views

Afghanistan's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice   also announced that the ban on the shooting and publication of images of living beings - namely humans and animals - from the recently passed Vice and Virtue Law will be gradually enforced.

Television was completely banned during the Taliban's previous tenure from 1996 to 2001, but no such decree has been imposed since they overthrew the Western-backed government three years ago.

According to AFP journalists , the media restrictions will make Afghanistan the only Muslim-majority country with such bans.

“I have a very bad feeling - taking photos and videos is an integral part of journalism. In addition, if this rule is fully implemented, many people working in the media will lose their jobs,” a journalist from the central province of Daikundi told AFP. 

However, a full ban has not yet been implemented, and many ministries and government officials in Kabul continue to post the photos.

For reference

The Taliban is a radical Islamist movement that originated in Afghanistan in the 1990s. In the territories under its control, the Taliban imposes radical Sharia law, which is strictly enforced. Television, music, alcohol, computers, chess, etc. are banned. During their previous rule, the Taliban decreed that women should not leave their homes unaccompanied. Girls were not allowed to go to school. All young people were banned from watching TV, listening to music, playing sports, dancing and singing. Women were forced to wear burqas with a narrow slit for their eyes.

Putin says Russia and the Taliban are allies04.07.24, 19:12 • 20649 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Herat
Kabul
Afghanistan
