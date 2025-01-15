Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134527 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120269 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128333 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162788 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109239 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157785 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104257 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113833 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117104 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 60028 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121094 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119340 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 51689 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 65563 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186070 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175478 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119340 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121094 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139879 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131743 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149219 views
Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26141 views

The Taliban has ordered private educational institutions in Herat to stop teaching older girls. This continues a series of restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, including a ban on medical education.

In the Afghan city of Herat, the Islamist Taliban movement has further restricted access to higher education for women and girls by ordering private educational institutions to stop offering courses for older girls.

Transmits UNN with reference to ORF, DPA and El Pais.

Details

In Afghanistan, the local Taliban government has issued orders that create obstacles for girls and women to access universities and schools. In December 2024, Islamists banned women from studying medicine.

Some private educational institutions continue to offer courses for girls and women in specific subjects, mostly foreign languages.

But there are more and more restrictions. In particular, this applies to the western city of Herat, and the current decrees of the Islamist Taliban.

According to ORF, the Ministry of Education has ordered local private educational institutions to stop offering courses for older girls.

It is not known whether a similar ban has been introduced in other cities.

Image

"I've been taking art classes for a year now so I don't have to stay at home all the time," a 22-year-old woman from Herat told a German press agency. Now she is even more disappointed by the closure. 

I hope that one day the girls and women of Afghanistan will be able to show their talents and realize their aspirations in the same way they do in other countries

- She said.

AddendumAddendum

Afghan women are reliving every day what they already experienced in 1994, when the Taliban movement emerged in the midst of the civil war to fight on the side of the people, who had once again forgotten them.

- writes El Pais

The rights of Afghan women have changed throughout history and have always depended on who was in power. Many of them, such as the right to study and work, were taken away in the 1990s, just as they are now.

Image

Recall

In Afghanistan, women were banned from studying to become nurses and midwives in training centers

Taliban leader bans building windows in houses overlooking places where women are present30.12.24, 04:40 • 21131 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

heratHerat
afghanistanAfghanistan

