Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education

In the Afghan city of Herat, the Islamist Taliban movement has further restricted access to higher education for women and girls by ordering private educational institutions to stop offering courses for older girls.

Transmits UNN with reference to ORF, DPA and El Pais.

Details

In Afghanistan, the local Taliban government has issued orders that create obstacles for girls and women to access universities and schools. In December 2024, Islamists banned women from studying medicine.

Some private educational institutions continue to offer courses for girls and women in specific subjects, mostly foreign languages.

But there are more and more restrictions. In particular, this applies to the western city of Herat, and the current decrees of the Islamist Taliban.

According to ORF, the Ministry of Education has ordered local private educational institutions to stop offering courses for older girls.

It is not known whether a similar ban has been introduced in other cities.

"I've been taking art classes for a year now so I don't have to stay at home all the time," a 22-year-old woman from Herat told a German press agency. Now she is even more disappointed by the closure.

I hope that one day the girls and women of Afghanistan will be able to show their talents and realize their aspirations in the same way they do in other countries - She said.

AddendumAddendum

Afghan women are reliving every day what they already experienced in 1994, when the Taliban movement emerged in the midst of the civil war to fight on the side of the people, who had once again forgotten them. - writes El Pais

The rights of Afghan women have changed throughout history and have always depended on who was in power. Many of them, such as the right to study and work, were taken away in the 1990s, just as they are now.

Recall

In Afghanistan, women were banned from studying to become nurses and midwives in training centers.

Taliban leader bans building windows in houses overlooking places where women are present