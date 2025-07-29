Hellish heat engulfed Portugal: the country is battling three large-scale forest fires

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 5878 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 20455 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 63546 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 29329 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 47710 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 132897 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 59638 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 69051 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 193216 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86642 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.5m/s
77%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNNJuly 29, 08:39 AM • 65735 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 62728 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 28638 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 39064 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 36212 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 36410 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 63533 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 132888 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 193212 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 155806 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Xi Jinping
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 114098 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 167042 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 102569 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 99507 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 92961 views
Actual
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Hellish heat engulfed Portugal: the country is battling three large-scale forest fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Over 1,300 firefighters and dozens of aircraft are involved in battling three large forest fires in Portugal. Due to prolonged heat and drought, a red alert has been declared in the country, and residents have been evacuated and tourist routes closed in the Arouca area.

Hellish heat engulfed Portugal: the country is battling three large-scale forest fires

More than 1,300 firefighters and dozens of aircraft are battling three large forest fires in Portugal. Due to prolonged heat and drought, the country has declared a red alert. The Arouca district was most affected, where residents were evacuated and tourist routes were closed.

UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

More than 1,300 firefighters, supported by a dozen water-bombing aircraft, battled three large forest fires in central and northern Portugal on Tuesday, after authorities declared most of the country under a red fire alert due to weeks of hot weather.

- the publication states.

As indicated, in the Arouca district, approximately 300 km north of Lisbon, where the largest fire has been raging since Monday, the civil protection service evacuated several dozen residents from their homes and closed the Passadiços do Paiva trails.

It's desperate to see this... we need help, we need air support

– said Rafael Soares, a resident of Canelas village.

He blamed the fires on droughts linked to climate change, which have completely dried up the forests in the region.

Further north, in the Peneda-Gerês National Park near the Spanish border, a forest fire has been raging since Saturday, engulfing nearby villages in thick smoke, which has led to orders for residents to stay indoors several times.

Spain sent several water-bombing planes to help control the flames in the area.

Also early on Tuesday, three forest fires were raging in the Spanish region of Castile and León, the strongest of which was near Ávila, about 100 km west of Madrid. Residents of the town of Mombeltrán were ordered to stay indoors due to the smoke.

Addition

Hot and dry summers are common in the Mediterranean, but in recent years, rising temperatures and increasingly powerful heatwaves have led to larger and more destructive forest fires. In recent weeks alone, dozens of fires caused by anomalous heat have been recorded in Turkey.

Earlier, UNN wrote that forest fires continue to rage in Greece and Turkey, where the highest temperature in history has been recorded. In Turkey, three volunteers died in an accident with a water truck while extinguishing a fire in Kestel.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
Greece
Spain
Madrid
Portugal
Lisbon
Turkey
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9