Exchanging international experience helps Ukraine shape responsible gaming policy: first results

Photo: Shutterstock

It will help Ukraine implement practices that work productively in Europe. The initiative is implemented with the support of FAVBET.

The project involves working visits to EU member states to exchange experience in the field of responsible gaming. Ukrainian specialists have identified countries that can serve as a benchmark. Attention was drawn to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Czech Republic, France, Sweden, Denmark, Romania, and Croatia. There are already working solutions there that have proven their effectiveness.

Currently, connections are being established with local regulators, responsible gaming centers, and even medical institutions to gain as much as possible from this experience. Foreign experts have received letters and cooperation proposals from RGC. The Center is trying to ensure that the cooperation brings maximum benefit.

Photo: Shutterstock

The research group plans its first working visits to Lithuania in the autumn and to Sweden in November. At the same time, monitoring of key events in this area continues. Active preparations are underway for participation in the international SBC Summit Lisbon 2025, which will take place in the Portuguese capital from September 16 to 18, 2025.

Ukrainian state structures are part of the expert groups that will join the visits.

The Responsible Gaming Center says that the main goal of the project is to develop a nationwide program to combat gambling addiction. The plan covers several areas: changes in legislation, launching new services, developing a support network, and training specialists.

FAVBET supports RGC's efforts in implementing international responsible gaming practices and approaches that prioritize player care. Earlier, the company became the main patron of the first national study of gambling addiction and a comprehensive project for the implementation of social services. The state standard approved within this initiative is now successfully applied at the "Prostir Zhyttia" center, where support is provided to players with manifestations of ludomania and their families.

"We understand that forming a responsible attitude towards gaming is a long process that requires systematicity. Supporting international initiatives helps Ukraine implement effective solutions and increase the level of safety in the gambling sector," FAVBET noted.