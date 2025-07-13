Marseille signed a 22-year-old defender from Manchester: what is known about CJ Egan-Riley

French football club "Marseille" has unveiled 22-year-old defender CJ Egan-Riley, a native of Manchester, UK. This was reported by UNN with reference to the club's page on social network X.

CJ Egan-Riley was born in Manchester: at the age of seven, he joined the "Manchester City" club academy. He played his first game for the football club on September 21, 2021: the match was part of the League Cup against "Wycombe Wanderers".

In March 2022, he participated in a match against FC "Sporting" from Lisbon, Portugal, and in May of the same year, he played his only game for "Manchester City".

In the summer of the same year, he moved to "Burnley" club. He played 49 matches for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. In addition to "Burnley", CJ Egan-Riley also played on loan for Scottish "Hibernian" and Dutch "Jong PSV".

