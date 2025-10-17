European experience shaping the future of responsible gaming in Ukraine: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 experience

$41.640.12
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 12356 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 15507 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
12:25 PM • 10946 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 15568 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 13646 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
October 17, 11:03 AM • 15032 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20884 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49695 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28978 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
Near Odesa, a truck driver hit two soldiers near a checkpoint: they could not be savedOctober 17, 07:36 AM • 11248 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of EnergyOctober 17, 07:42 AM • 30299 views
Russia shot down its own plane during a night drone attack on Crimea - Ukrainian NavyOctober 17, 08:29 AM • 5446 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 15958 views
Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SMOctober 17, 11:12 AM • 3456 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49696 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 76230 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto

Exclusive

October 16, 07:53 AM • 104681 views
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 104681 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 71897 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 96241 views
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 15961 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 52085 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 100242 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 76707 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 77826 views
European experience shaping the future of responsible gaming in Ukraine: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 experience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Over 30,000 participants from 150 countries gathered at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 to discuss trends in the gaming industry. The Ukrainian delegation studied the experience of player protection and problem gambling prevention for the implementation of a national program.

European experience shaping the future of responsible gaming in Ukraine: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 experience
Photo: Responsible Gambling Center

This September, Lisbon hosted one of the largest events in the gambling and technology sector — SBC Summit Lisbon 2025. More than 30,000 participants from 150 countries gathered to present new products in the gaming industry and discuss key trends. Special attention was paid to issues of monitoring player behavior, protecting their rights, and preventing ludomania, UNN reports.

A group of experts from Ukraine attended the summit — representatives of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the National Social Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, and the Public Union "Responsible Gaming Center" (RGC). The expert group came to study how the player protection system functions in other countries and how this experience can be effectively applied at home. For Ukraine, this is a chance to lay the foundation for a unique national program to combat ludomania.

This trip was made possible within the framework of the international experience exchange program with the Responsible Gaming Center, supported by FAVBET, which is the general patron of the project. The program is implemented in cooperation with state institutions, mental health experts, and business representatives.

European practices that can change Ukraine

The summit organized dozens of thematic zones to discuss topics relevant to the industry. One of the most active was Player Protection. There, experiences were shared and discussions were held on how Big Data and artificial intelligence technologies help detect addiction at early stages.

Our representatives were interested in the experience of player protection in Great Britain. There, the GAMESTOP system operates, which allows voluntarily blocking access to games from all operators simultaneously. Similar models are already being discussed for Ukraine, taking into account national realities.

Photo: Responsible Gambling Center
Photo: Responsible Gambling Center

Experts also presented digital solutions for player support. This includes applications for emotional stabilization and online platforms for group therapy.

In Ukraine, a foundation for responsible gaming has already been created: a social standard is in effect, operators work with mandatory limits, and the state and business together build a safe environment for players. But the experience of international colleagues opens up new opportunities and shows where the system can be improved. 

Photo: Tetiana Synitska — psychologist, head of the psychological department of the Public Union
Photo: Tetiana Synitska — psychologist, head of the psychological department of the Public Union "Responsible Gaming Center"

"This was not just a summit, but a space where new approaches are born. We are bringing ideas to Ukraine that can change our legislation, business models, and player support system," summarized Tetiana Synitska, head of the psychological department of the Public Union "Responsible Gaming Center" (RGC).

The participation of Ukrainians in the SBC Summit Lisbon was another step towards forming a national responsible gaming strategy, taking into account international standards and local challenges. After Lisbon, visits to Sweden, Lithuania, and Estonia are planned, where the Ukrainian team will gain experience in the work of rehabilitation centers and the gambling industry control system.

Business supports a culture of responsible gaming

FAVBET supports the development of RGC regarding international experience exchange. Such cooperation between business and state and public institutions is a clear example of how gambling operators can actively participate in shaping a responsible market in Ukraine. Within the framework of the previous RGC project on implementing social services for individuals with gambling addiction, the first psychological support center for players in Ukraine, "Life Space," has already been opened.

"The experience of such summits helps create an effective system in Ukraine with a humane approach, technological solutions, and state coordination. Our support for relevant social initiatives and measures is a contribution to the development of a culture of responsible gaming," commented Favbet.

LLC "BOOKMAKER COMPANY "FAVBET". License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting bookmaking activities from 28.12.2022, issued according to KRAIL decision No. 433 from 13.12.2022, and License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting casino gambling on the Internet from 20.04.2021, issued according to KRAIL decision No. 137 from 05.04.2021, with amendments. 

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING CAN CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

Lilia Podolyak

