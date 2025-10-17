European experience shaping the future of responsible gaming in Ukraine: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 experience

Photo: Responsible Gambling Center

This September, Lisbon hosted one of the largest events in the gambling and technology sector — SBC Summit Lisbon 2025. More than 30,000 participants from 150 countries gathered to present new products in the gaming industry and discuss key trends. Special attention was paid to issues of monitoring player behavior, protecting their rights, and preventing ludomania, UNN reports.

A group of experts from Ukraine attended the summit — representatives of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the National Social Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, and the Public Union "Responsible Gaming Center" (RGC). The expert group came to study how the player protection system functions in other countries and how this experience can be effectively applied at home. For Ukraine, this is a chance to lay the foundation for a unique national program to combat ludomania.

This trip was made possible within the framework of the international experience exchange program with the Responsible Gaming Center, supported by FAVBET, which is the general patron of the project. The program is implemented in cooperation with state institutions, mental health experts, and business representatives.

European practices that can change Ukraine

The summit organized dozens of thematic zones to discuss topics relevant to the industry. One of the most active was Player Protection. There, experiences were shared and discussions were held on how Big Data and artificial intelligence technologies help detect addiction at early stages.

Our representatives were interested in the experience of player protection in Great Britain. There, the GAMESTOP system operates, which allows voluntarily blocking access to games from all operators simultaneously. Similar models are already being discussed for Ukraine, taking into account national realities.

Experts also presented digital solutions for player support. This includes applications for emotional stabilization and online platforms for group therapy.

In Ukraine, a foundation for responsible gaming has already been created: a social standard is in effect, operators work with mandatory limits, and the state and business together build a safe environment for players. But the experience of international colleagues opens up new opportunities and shows where the system can be improved.

"This was not just a summit, but a space where new approaches are born. We are bringing ideas to Ukraine that can change our legislation, business models, and player support system," summarized Tetiana Synitska, head of the psychological department of the Public Union "Responsible Gaming Center" (RGC).

The participation of Ukrainians in the SBC Summit Lisbon was another step towards forming a national responsible gaming strategy, taking into account international standards and local challenges. After Lisbon, visits to Sweden, Lithuania, and Estonia are planned, where the Ukrainian team will gain experience in the work of rehabilitation centers and the gambling industry control system.

Business supports a culture of responsible gaming

FAVBET supports the development of RGC regarding international experience exchange. Such cooperation between business and state and public institutions is a clear example of how gambling operators can actively participate in shaping a responsible market in Ukraine. Within the framework of the previous RGC project on implementing social services for individuals with gambling addiction, the first psychological support center for players in Ukraine, "Life Space," has already been opened.

"The experience of such summits helps create an effective system in Ukraine with a humane approach, technological solutions, and state coordination. Our support for relevant social initiatives and measures is a contribution to the development of a culture of responsible gaming," commented Favbet.

