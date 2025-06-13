$41.490.02
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Russian statements about reaching the border of Dnipropetrovsk region are a lie - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The spokesman of OSУV "Khortytsia" denied the statements of the Russians about allegedly reaching the border of Dnipropetrovsk region. He also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding positions in Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

Russian statements about reaching the border of Dnipropetrovsk region are a lie - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian statements about reaching the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region are a lie. As of now, the enemy has not achieved this. This was announced by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Major Viktor Tregubov, on the national telethon, reports UNN.

If they repeat it constantly, then it is constantly a lie, because they cannot do it every day several times. They either came out or did not come out. As of now, they have not come out

- said Tregubov.

The spokesman also expressed surprise that Ukrainians draw information from Russian propagandists and recalled that in February the Russians "took" Toretsk with the same success.

Some even shot videos. But honestly, I don't want to comment on Russian propagandists. I am surprised that they are a source of information at all. They already "took" the city of Toretsk at the beginning of February. With the same success, they can "take" the city of Lviv, the city of Lisbon, the city of Edinburgh

 - said Tregubov.

Supplement

Tregubov denied statements by Russian propagandists about the alleged capture of the village of Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian soldiers are holding positions in the village.

Tregubov also reported that Russian occupiers are trying to put pressure on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region from three sides, including from the north.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lisbon
Lviv
Kupyansk
