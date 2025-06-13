Russian statements about reaching the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region are a lie. As of now, the enemy has not achieved this. This was announced by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Major Viktor Tregubov, on the national telethon, reports UNN.

If they repeat it constantly, then it is constantly a lie, because they cannot do it every day several times. They either came out or did not come out. As of now, they have not come out - said Tregubov.

The spokesman also expressed surprise that Ukrainians draw information from Russian propagandists and recalled that in February the Russians "took" Toretsk with the same success.

Some even shot videos. But honestly, I don't want to comment on Russian propagandists. I am surprised that they are a source of information at all. They already "took" the city of Toretsk at the beginning of February. With the same success, they can "take" the city of Lviv, the city of Lisbon, the city of Edinburgh - said Tregubov.

Supplement

Tregubov denied statements by Russian propagandists about the alleged capture of the village of Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian soldiers are holding positions in the village.

Tregubov also reported that Russian occupiers are trying to put pressure on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region from three sides, including from the north.