Funicular derailed in central Lisbon: death toll rises to 15

05:28 PM • 12530 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 20037 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 18461 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 19102 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 37184 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 21822 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 23474 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22227 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24162 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 44901 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 12919 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 37172 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 30753 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 44895 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 41797 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhoto07:15 PM • 572 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced05:44 PM • 5574 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 10990 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 28267 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 41355 views
Funicular derailed in central Lisbon: death toll rises to 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In Lisbon, a funicular derailed, killing at least 15 people and injuring others. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the Judicial Police's Homicide Brigade is investigating.

Funicular derailed in central Lisbon: death toll rises to 15

At least 15 people have died and several have been injured as a result of a derailment on a funicular in Lisbon, Portugal. This was reported by a police source who spoke to CNN Portugal, according to UNN.

Details

Emergency teams are working at the scene, where some people remain trapped.

The updated death toll came after a Public Security Police source reported that at least three people had died in the derailment, and about two dozen were injured, at least nine of whom were in serious condition.

According to CNN Portugal, the Homicide Brigade of the Judicial Police was called to investigate the cause of the accident.

The "Glória" funicular, which can carry up to 42 people, is a landmark of Lisbon and is very popular among tourists visiting the city.

It is over a century old, first opening in 1885, according to Lisbon's official tourism website.

Carris, the public transport company that operates the funicular, told CNN Portugal that its teams are on site and that "all means are being deployed" to respond to the accident.

"The priority is to monitor the situation," an official source said, without providing further details on the possible cause of the derailment.

Recall

In Lisbon, the Gloria funicular derailed, killing at least three people and injuring about 20. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his condolences and is awaiting the establishment of the cause.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Portugal
Lisbon