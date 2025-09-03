Funicular derailed in central Lisbon: death toll rises to 15

At least 15 people have died and several have been injured as a result of a derailment on a funicular in Lisbon, Portugal. This was reported by a police source who spoke to CNN Portugal, according to UNN.

Emergency teams are working at the scene, where some people remain trapped.

The updated death toll came after a Public Security Police source reported that at least three people had died in the derailment, and about two dozen were injured, at least nine of whom were in serious condition.

According to CNN Portugal, the Homicide Brigade of the Judicial Police was called to investigate the cause of the accident.

The "Glória" funicular, which can carry up to 42 people, is a landmark of Lisbon and is very popular among tourists visiting the city.

It is over a century old, first opening in 1885, according to Lisbon's official tourism website.

Carris, the public transport company that operates the funicular, told CNN Portugal that its teams are on site and that "all means are being deployed" to respond to the accident.

"The priority is to monitor the situation," an official source said, without providing further details on the possible cause of the derailment.

