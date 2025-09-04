$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
05:30 PM • 190 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 6402 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 12513 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 17594 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 23055 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 23235 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 20024 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 40869 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40304 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43021 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.2m/s
57%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 283642 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 277168 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 274938 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 267654 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 31302 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 23368 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 20034 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 40870 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 38782 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 77134 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Europe
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 10611 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 23368 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 12127 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 17896 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19943 views
Actual
Fake news
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Bild
Facebook

Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

In Lisbon, a funicular derailed, among the dead is a Ukrainian citizen born in 1971. Diplomats have informed relatives and will provide consular support.

Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA

In Lisbon, a Ukrainian died due to a funicular accident; diplomats informed the victim's relatives and expressed condolences. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Portugal, unfortunately, one Ukrainian citizen, born in 1971, died in the funicular accident in Lisbon. Ukrainian diplomats informed the victim's relatives and expressed condolences.

- the message says.

In addition, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed the diplomatic mission to provide all necessary consular support to the victim's family.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon04.09.25, 02:48 • 31333 views

Recall

In Lisbon, a funicular derailed, killing at least 15 people and injuring others. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the Homicide Brigade of the Judicial Police is investigating.

The "Gloria" funicular, which can carry up to 42 people, is a landmark of Lisbon and is very popular among tourists visiting the city.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Andriy Sybiha
Portugal
Lisbon
Ukraine