Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA

In Lisbon, a Ukrainian died due to a funicular accident; diplomats informed the victim's relatives and expressed condolences. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Portugal, unfortunately, one Ukrainian citizen, born in 1971, died in the funicular accident in Lisbon. Ukrainian diplomats informed the victim's relatives and expressed condolences. - the message says.

In addition, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed the diplomatic mission to provide all necessary consular support to the victim's family.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon

Recall

In Lisbon, a funicular derailed, killing at least 15 people and injuring others. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the Homicide Brigade of the Judicial Police is investigating.

The "Gloria" funicular, which can carry up to 42 people, is a landmark of Lisbon and is very popular among tourists visiting the city.