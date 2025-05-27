$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

The German Foreign Minister has rejected criticism from Russia regarding the permission for Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory. He stated that Germany will support Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul strongly rejected Russian criticism of Germany's decision to lift restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine into Russia. He stated this during a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel in Lisbon, the capital, UNN reports, citing RND.

Several requests and opportunities have been made for the Russian president to sit down at the negotiating table, but he has rejected them. We have always made it clear that such behavior will not go unpunished," Wadephul said.

Details

Thus, the head of the German Foreign Ministry commented on the reaction to the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who the day before confirmed that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of strikes for Ukrainian forces from Germany, France, Great Britain and the United States.

He emphasized that the German government has always made it clear that Germany will support Ukraine in its defensive fight against the Russian aggressor.

The Kremlin is afraid of long-range strikes by Ukraine and wants to isolate Kyiv from its allies - ISW

The Kremlin is afraid of long-range strikes by Ukraine and wants to isolate Kyiv from its allies - ISW27.05.25, 07:14 • 1778 views

The head of the German Foreign Ministry added that Germany will continue to support Ukraine militarily, "so that it can defend itself and prevent the Russian aggressor from successfully continuing the war."

New Western sanctions are needed to respond to Russia's strikes on Ukraine - German Foreign Minister

Russia's strikes on Ukraine must be met with new Western sanctions - German Foreign Minister 26.05.25, 08:45 • 2924 views

We will not make any statements regarding individual weapons systems. The German government will not give Russian President Vladimir Putin the opportunity to know what we are actually doing. This will be responsible, but in such a way that Ukraine can effectively defend itself," he said.

Let us remind you

German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government's policy regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Friedrich Merz
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Portugal
Lisbon
United States
Ukraine
