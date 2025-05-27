Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul strongly rejected Russian criticism of Germany's decision to lift restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine into Russia. He stated this during a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel in Lisbon, the capital, UNN reports, citing RND.

Several requests and opportunities have been made for the Russian president to sit down at the negotiating table, but he has rejected them. We have always made it clear that such behavior will not go unpunished," Wadephul said. Details

Thus, the head of the German Foreign Ministry commented on the reaction to the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who the day before confirmed that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of strikes for Ukrainian forces from Germany, France, Great Britain and the United States.

He emphasized that the German government has always made it clear that Germany will support Ukraine in its defensive fight against the Russian aggressor.

The Kremlin is afraid of long-range strikes by Ukraine and wants to isolate Kyiv from its allies - ISW

The Kremlin is afraid of long-range strikes by Ukraine and wants to isolate Kyiv from its allies - ISW

The head of the German Foreign Ministry added that Germany will continue to support Ukraine militarily, "so that it can defend itself and prevent the Russian aggressor from successfully continuing the war."

New Western sanctions are needed to respond to Russia's strikes on Ukraine - German Foreign Minister

Russia's strikes on Ukraine must be met with new Western sanctions - German Foreign Minister

We will not make any statements regarding individual weapons systems. The German government will not give Russian President Vladimir Putin the opportunity to know what we are actually doing. This will be responsible, but in such a way that Ukraine can effectively defend itself," he said.

Let us remind you German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government's policy regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory.

$13

$14