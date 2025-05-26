Russia's strikes on Ukraine must be met with new Western sanctions - German Foreign Minister

The latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine should be met with additional Western sanctions. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in an interview with public broadcaster ARD on Sunday. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Wadephul added that the United States also has the ability to introduce new sanctions packages, and he hopes that "the severity of these measures will force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table" to avoid what he called "potentially serious consequences for the Russian economy and energy sector."

German Foreign Minister: Russia's "shadow fleet" is a threat, the EU will impose new sanctions against it

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace, he wants this war to continue, and we must not allow this, so the European Union will agree on additional sanctions, – the diplomat said.

Russian troops shelled Ukrainian cities overnight, bombarding, including the capital Kyiv, throwing 367 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine. It was the largest air attack in the history of the war, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens.

Germany supports NATO's target spending on defense at 5%

Recall

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He condemned the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, calling them a violation of the Geneva Conventions. And he called for an immediate ceasefire.