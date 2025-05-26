Russia's strikes on Ukraine must be met with new Western sanctions - German Foreign Minister

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7306 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17396 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33502 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48399 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 204932 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311284 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353431 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194053 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120109 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111424 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
96%
746mm
Popular news

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 40665 views

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

May 25, 10:41 PM • 72579 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 42128 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 42321 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

01:38 AM • 36847 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311284 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 353431 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 311846 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 403375 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 481921 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 122829 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 204933 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 68014 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 64245 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 68091 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Russia's strikes on Ukraine must be met with new Western sanctions - German Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

Johann Wadephul stated that the West should respond to the latest Russian attacks with additional sanctions. He hopes that this will force Putin to negotiate.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine must be met with new Western sanctions - German Foreign Minister

The latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine should be met with additional Western sanctions. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in an interview with public broadcaster ARD on Sunday. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Wadephul added that the United States also has the ability to introduce new sanctions packages, and he hopes that "the severity of these measures will force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table" to avoid what he called "potentially serious consequences for the Russian economy and energy sector."

German Foreign Minister: Russia's "shadow fleet" is a threat, the EU will impose new sanctions against it17.05.25, 14:59 • 4895 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace, he wants this war to continue, and we must not allow this, so the European Union will agree on additional sanctions,

 – the diplomat said.

Russian troops shelled Ukrainian cities overnight, bombarding, including the capital Kyiv, throwing 367 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine. It was the largest air attack in the history of the war, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens.

Germany supports NATO's target spending on defense at 5%15.05.25, 12:22 • 2541 view

Recall

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He condemned the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, calling them a violation of the Geneva Conventions. And he called for an immediate ceasefire.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
Germany
United States
Kyiv
Brent
$64.40
Bitcoin
$109,674.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.04
Ethereum
$2,566.39