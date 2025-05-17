German Foreign Minister: Russia's "shadow fleet" is a threat, the EU will impose new sanctions against it

$41.470.00
Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 226450 views

May 16, 03:59 PM • 226450 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:31 PM • 194327 views

May 16, 03:31 PM • 194327 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 107605 views

May 16, 01:30 PM • 107605 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

May 16, 01:06 PM • 115567 views

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 115567 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96368 views

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96368 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121171 views

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121171 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83923 views

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83923 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

German Foreign Minister: Russia's "shadow fleet" is a threat, the EU will impose new sanctions against it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Johann Wadephul stated a security threat due to Russia's "shadow fleet" and confirmed the EU's plans for new sanctions. The 17th package of sanctions will tighten measures against these vessels.

German Foreign Minister: Russia's "shadow fleet" is a threat, the EU will impose new sanctions against it

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called the "shadow fleet" of Russian oil tankers a security threat and confirmed the EU's plans to introduce new sanctions against them, UNN writes with reference to Die Zeit.

Details

Wadephul described the "shadow fleet" as an "absolute security threat," noting that the EU would "directly impose additional sanctions" on these vessels, which Russia uses to circumvent sanctions. "This also helps Ukraine, as the shadow fleet transports oil every day that Russia sells in circumvention of sanctions," the German Foreign Minister told Welt am Sonntag.

According to the publication, the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia should be officially adopted on Tuesday at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. In particular, it provides for further tightening of measures against the Russian "shadow fleet" for the transportation of oil and petroleum products.

According to Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, about 84% of Russian crude oil exports pass through the Baltic Sea via the "shadow fleet". This corresponds to more than a third of the Russian budget revenues.

The German Foreign Minister also announced increased patrols in the Baltic Sea due to Russia's actions, DW writes.

"As neighboring countries, NATO and the EU are countering hybrid threats with all our might, including through additional patrols," said Johann Wadephul. "In the Baltic Sea region, Russia threatens us all."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

