German Foreign Minister: Russia's "shadow fleet" is a threat, the EU will impose new sanctions against it
Kyiv • UNN
Johann Wadephul stated a security threat due to Russia's "shadow fleet" and confirmed the EU's plans for new sanctions. The 17th package of sanctions will tighten measures against these vessels.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called the "shadow fleet" of Russian oil tankers a security threat and confirmed the EU's plans to introduce new sanctions against them, UNN writes with reference to Die Zeit.
Details
Wadephul described the "shadow fleet" as an "absolute security threat," noting that the EU would "directly impose additional sanctions" on these vessels, which Russia uses to circumvent sanctions. "This also helps Ukraine, as the shadow fleet transports oil every day that Russia sells in circumvention of sanctions," the German Foreign Minister told Welt am Sonntag.
According to the publication, the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia should be officially adopted on Tuesday at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. In particular, it provides for further tightening of measures against the Russian "shadow fleet" for the transportation of oil and petroleum products.
According to Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, about 84% of Russian crude oil exports pass through the Baltic Sea via the "shadow fleet". This corresponds to more than a third of the Russian budget revenues.
The German Foreign Minister also announced increased patrols in the Baltic Sea due to Russia's actions, DW writes.
"As neighboring countries, NATO and the EU are countering hybrid threats with all our might, including through additional patrols," said Johann Wadephul. "In the Baltic Sea region, Russia threatens us all."
