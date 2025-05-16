We expect it to affect banks, oil and the shadow fleet: Zelenskyy on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

We expect it to affect banks, oil and the shadow fleet: Zelenskyy on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package

The President of Ukraine met with EU leaders, thanking them for the preparation of the 17th sanctions package. They discussed increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU.

We expect it to affect banks, oil and the shadow fleet: Zelenskyy on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The head of state thanked them for the sanctions pressure on Russia, UNN writes, citing the president's Telegram page.

I had a meeting with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. I told them about today's talks in Istanbul 

- Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the EU leaders for preparing the 17th sanctions package and expressed hope that it would affect the sectors that finance the Russian war machine the most.

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

There should be more pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Therefore, I am grateful for the preparation of the 17th sanctions package. We expect it to affect everything that finances the Russian war machine: banks, oil, energy, metallurgy and the shadow fleet 

- the head of state emphasized.

The next steps on Ukraine's path to the EU were also discussed.

Special attention is paid to our movement towards the EU: the possibility of opening negotiating clusters and trade cooperation as soon as possible. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and helping to bring a decent peace closer 

- Zelenskyy summed up.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his support of Ukraine and called for "working together" to achieve a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible. 

