We expect it to affect banks, oil and the shadow fleet: Zelenskyy on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with EU leaders, thanking them for the preparation of the 17th sanctions package. They discussed increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The head of state thanked them for the sanctions pressure on Russia, UNN writes, citing the president's Telegram page.
I had a meeting with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. I told them about today's talks in Istanbul
During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the EU leaders for preparing the 17th sanctions package and expressed hope that it would affect the sectors that finance the Russian war machine the most.
There should be more pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Therefore, I am grateful for the preparation of the 17th sanctions package. We expect it to affect everything that finances the Russian war machine: banks, oil, energy, metallurgy and the shadow fleet
The next steps on Ukraine's path to the EU were also discussed.
Special attention is paid to our movement towards the EU: the possibility of opening negotiating clusters and trade cooperation as soon as possible. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and helping to bring a decent peace closer
Addition
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his support of Ukraine and called for "working together" to achieve a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible.