Germany supports NATO's target spending on defense at 5%

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them
Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

Germany supports NATO's target spending on defense at 5%

Kyiv

 • 1130 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Berlin accepts the US demand for NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. Friedrich Merz stated that each percentage point would cost 45 billion euros.

Germany supports NATO's target spending on defense at 5%

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday that Berlin in principle accepts the United States' demand to increase defense spending by NATO member states to 5% of GDP. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The result is the 5% that President Donald Trump called for, and we will follow his example in this regard.

- he said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya

NATO members are currently committed to spending at least 2% of GDP on military spending, which about a third of the alliance's countries still do not achieve, including Portugal (1.55%), Italy (1.49%), Canada (1.37%), Belgium (1.3%) and Spain (1.28%).

Germany currently spends just over 2% of its GDP on defense, and new Chancellor Friedrich Merz said last week that each additional percentage point would mean an additional annual expenditure of 45 billion euros ($50.5 billion).

Recall

In early May, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte proposed that members of the alliance increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. An additional 1.5% will go to broader security-related expenses.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in April 2025, Friedrich Merz announced the names of the first candidates from his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party for the posts of ministers in the new Cabinet of Ministers. In particular, it was about his fellow party member Johann Wadephul, who later headed the German Foreign Ministry.

Wadephul advocated allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets in Russia. He is an experienced expert on foreign and security policy.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

PoliticsNews of the World
