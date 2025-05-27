$41.510.01
The Kremlin is afraid of long-range strikes by Ukraine and wants to isolate Kyiv from its allies - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1802 views

The ISW believes that the Russian Federation is trying to convince the West to stop military support for Ukraine. Permission to strike the Russian Federation threatens the ability to continue strikes on Ukraine.

The Kremlin is afraid of long-range strikes by Ukraine and wants to isolate Kyiv from its allies - ISW

The Kremlin's persistent efforts to wage cognitive warfare aimed at preventing the West from providing military assistance to Ukraine are based on the fear and recognition that Russia's only real hope of defeating Ukraine is to isolate Kyiv from its allies. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts recall the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to which the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France no longer impose "any restrictions on the range" in the issue of Ukraine's ability to use long-range weapons provided by these countries, and the response of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to whom such "potential decisions" will be "quite dangerous" and "contradictory to attempts at settlement".

Pro-Kremlin voices and Kremlin-affiliated milbloggers have amplified similar rhetoric - some calling on Russia to respond, while others claiming that Russia will achieve its goals militarily

- the article says.

‘Putin talks about negotiations during the day and bombs Ukraine at night’ - Danish Prime Minister comments on Kremlin's actions26.05.25, 20:39 • 3166 views

Experts believe that Peskov's statement is part of "Russia's continued efforts to persuade Western countries to stop military support for Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has directly named as a condition for participating in negotiations on a full ceasefire."

Russia's only real hope of winning the war in Ukraine is to convince the West to abandon Ukraine, and the Kremlin is likely afraid of the impact of further Western military assistance on Ukraine's military potential

- analysts point out.

They conclude that allowing Ukraine to strike military depots and air bases in Russia also threatens Russia's ability to continue its long-term "strike" campaign against Ukraine, especially as the Kremlin seeks to demoralize Ukrainian society with increasingly large-scale and frequent attacks on civilian areas.

Recall

On the eve of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that restrictions for Ukraine on the range of strikes by Western weapons on the territory of Russia have been lifted. According to him, there are no more restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine "neither from the British, nor from the French, nor from us, nor from the Americans".

In response, Kremlin spokesman Peskov noted that "if such decisions really took place, they potentially go against our aspirations to reach a political settlement."

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine26.05.25, 04:38 • 92578 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

