‘Putin talks about negotiations during the day and bombs Ukraine at night’ - Danish Prime Minister comments on Kremlin's actions
Mette Frederiksen said that the attacks of the Russian Federation prove the lack of desire for peace. The countries of Northern Europe will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine demonstrate that Moscow is not seeking peace. The leaders of Northern Europe agreed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.
During the day, Putin talks about negotiations, and at night he bombs Ukraine
She noted that the leaders of the Nordic countries agreed that their countries would support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding that this support could mean military assistance, investment in Ukraine's defense industry and cooperation with Ukrainian companies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cynically distorts reality and calls civilian objects in Ukraine, which Russia has been hitting in recent days, military objects. He also states that this is a response to Kyiv's massive attacks on Russian facilities.