‘Putin talks about negotiations during the day and bombs Ukraine at night’ - Danish Prime Minister comments on Kremlin's actions

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine demonstrate that Moscow is not seeking peace. The leaders of Northern Europe agreed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

During the day, Putin talks about negotiations, and at night he bombs Ukraine - Frederiksen emphasized to journalists during a meeting of Northern European leaders in Finland.

She noted that the leaders of the Nordic countries agreed that their countries would support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding that this support could mean military assistance, investment in Ukraine's defense industry and cooperation with Ukrainian companies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cynically distorts reality and calls civilian objects in Ukraine, which Russia has been hitting in recent days, military objects. He also states that this is a response to Kyiv's massive attacks on Russian facilities.