Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal: what's known

A massive power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal on Monday, leaving millions without electricity. Reports indicate problems with the European power grid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico, BBC and Euronews.

Details

Power outages were reported from Madrid to Lisbon, with large parts of the Iberian Peninsula without power on Monday morning.

Spanish network operator Red Eléctrica reports that power outages are occurring across the country.

In a statement on X, Spanish network operator Red Eléctrica said protocols had been activated to "restore power in cooperation with industry companies following a power outage that occurred in the peninsula's system."

"The causes are being analyzed and all resources are being directed to eliminate it," the operator said.

Traffic lights went out and subway systems stopped across Spain and Portugal, as power was suddenly cut off around 12:30 local time.

"A crisis committee has been set up to manage the situation [in Spain]. At this stage, there is no evidence as to the cause of the massive power outage. A cyberattack is not ruled out, the investigation is ongoing," said an official briefing on the situation in Spain.

Spanish authorities have asked residents not to call emergency services for information, warning that phone centers are already overwhelmed with calls.

Barajas International Airport in Madrid was left without power, telecommunications were also affected, and residents of both countries said they had no access to mobile networks. Meanwhile, other airports across the region have also shut down.

Many passengers were stranded in the subways of the capitals of Spain and Portugal, and trains were stuck in tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports.

Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament has been suspended, the BBC writes.

According to Expresso, Portuguese operator E-Redes said the power outage was caused by a problem in the European energy system.

