Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal: what's known

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 622 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2868 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7002 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7214 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11356 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59723 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56371 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58437 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137947 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

759 mm
Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44967 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 15144 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8486 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18135 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17393 views
NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 2892 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 7026 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11364 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59726 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162694 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 58 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17423 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18164 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137950 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52721 views
Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal: what's known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

A massive power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal. Traffic lights went out, subway systems stopped, and airports ceased operations due to problems in the European energy system.

Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal: what's known

A massive power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal on Monday, leaving millions without electricity. Reports indicate problems with the European power grid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico, BBC and Euronews.

Details

Power outages were reported from Madrid to Lisbon, with large parts of the Iberian Peninsula without power on Monday morning.

Spanish network operator Red Eléctrica reports that power outages are occurring across the country.

In a statement on X, Spanish network operator Red Eléctrica said protocols had been activated to "restore power in cooperation with industry companies following a power outage that occurred in the peninsula's system."

"The causes are being analyzed and all resources are being directed to eliminate it," the operator said.

Traffic lights went out and subway systems stopped across Spain and Portugal, as power was suddenly cut off around 12:30 local time.

"A crisis committee has been set up to manage the situation [in Spain]. At this stage, there is no evidence as to the cause of the massive power outage. A cyberattack is not ruled out, the investigation is ongoing," said an official briefing on the situation in Spain.

Spanish authorities have asked residents not to call emergency services for information, warning that phone centers are already overwhelmed with calls.

Barajas International Airport in Madrid was left without power, telecommunications were also affected, and residents of both countries said they had no access to mobile networks. Meanwhile, other airports across the region have also shut down.

Many passengers were stranded in the subways of the capitals of Spain and Portugal, and trains were stuck in tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports.

Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament has been suspended, the BBC writes.

According to Expresso, Portuguese operator E-Redes said the power outage was caused by a problem in the European energy system.

Blackout occurs in Georgia for the second time in a month19.04.25, 13:19 • 3580 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Spain
Madrid
Portugal
Lisbon
