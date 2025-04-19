Blackout occurs in Georgia for the second time in a month

In Tbilisi and other regions of Georgia, electricity supply was limited due to an accident on the power transmission line. Currently, power has already returned to most subscribers. This is reported by "Echo of the Caucasus" with reference to the "State Electrosystem of Georgia", reports UNN.

Details

"Electricity supply was limited in Tbilisi and regions of Georgia due to an accident on the 'Kavkazioni' power transmission line. The company did not specify the cause of the outage, adding that power supply is gradually being restored. Currently, power has already returned to most subscribers," the publication writes.

It is noted that due to the emergency power outage, the first line of the capital's metro in Georgia temporarily did not serve passengers, but it later became known that the metro resumed work in normal mode.

As a result of the accident, the power system of the self-proclaimed Abkhazia was also de-energized.

Recall

On the night of April 9, unexpected power outages began in Georgia - a serious accident was named as the probable cause.