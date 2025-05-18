Very symbolic: Zelenskyy on honoring the memory of victims of political repression against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions is taking place at the same time as Ukraine and its partners have stepped up diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

It is very symbolic that the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions is taking place today at the same time as we and our partners have stepped up diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression, to return all our people from Russian captivity and to guarantee true peace - Zelensky stressed.

According to him, Kyiv does not forget "what Moscow is and what evil came from there for modern generations of Ukrainians and those who came before us".

The independence and sovereignty of the Ukrainian state is the basis for preserving our people. Freedom for Ukrainians and Ukrainian culture can only be ensured by guaranteeing reliable protection from Russia - Zelensky stressed.

The President added that these days all meetings and negotiations were devoted to security and peace for Ukraine.

I thank everyone in the world who helps Ukraine. Eternal memory to our people whose lives were taken by the Russian repressive system. We will definitely protect our state and people! Glory to Ukraine! - he summarized.

Let's add

On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Olena Kovalska and Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tothitsky visited the National Historical and Memorial Reserve "Bykivnia Graves" and honored the memory of the dead.

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire