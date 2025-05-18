Very symbolic: Zelenskyy on honoring the memory of victims of political repression against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 13386 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 34861 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 47082 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 54693 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 60010 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 54146 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163197 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 96895 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95439 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397970 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

May 18, 09:27 AM • 19378 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 49213 views

Pope Leo's first speech after his enthronement: the main messages concerned love, peace and unity

May 18, 09:57 AM • 14454 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 52052 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 127268 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 185091 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397970 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 325490 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 430346 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 416557 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 79602 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163189 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 71939 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 74211 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 83168 views
Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Very symbolic: Zelenskyy on honoring the memory of victims of political repression against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

The President emphasized that the commemoration of the victims of repression takes place during the intensification of efforts to stop the aggression of the Russian Federation. Independence is the basis of protection against Russia.

Very symbolic: Zelenskyy on honoring the memory of victims of political repression against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions is taking place at the same time as Ukraine and its partners have stepped up diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

It is very symbolic that the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions is taking place today at the same time as we and our partners have stepped up diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression, to return all our people from Russian captivity and to guarantee true peace 

- Zelensky stressed.

According to him, Kyiv does not forget "what Moscow is and what evil came from there for modern generations of Ukrainians and those who came before us".

The independence and sovereignty of the Ukrainian state is the basis for preserving our people. Freedom for Ukrainians and Ukrainian culture can only be ensured by guaranteeing reliable protection from Russia 

- Zelensky stressed.

The President added that these days all meetings and negotiations were devoted to security and peace for Ukraine.

I thank everyone in the world who helps Ukraine. Eternal memory to our people whose lives were taken by the Russian repressive system. We will definitely protect our state and people! Glory to Ukraine! 

- he summarized.

Let's add

On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Olena Kovalska and Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tothitsky visited the National Historical and Memorial Reserve "Bykivnia Graves" and honored the memory of the dead. 

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire18.05.25, 19:47 • 12995 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
