Shelling of Kherson: the station and locomotive were damaged, passengers were evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson, damaging the railway station and locomotive. Passengers were evacuated to Mykolaiv, other trains are running on schedule.
Russian troops covered the Central district of Kherson with artillery fire, the railway station and surrounding streets were under attack. According to the Ukrainian Railways, passengers and railway workers were not injured, but a passenger locomotive was hit as a result of the shelling, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at about 16:00, Russian troops covered the Central district of Kherson with artillery fire.
The railway station building and surrounding streets were again under attack. Private houses and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.
Ukrainian Railways reacted to another enemy shelling of the railway infrastructure of Kherson.
... passengers and railway workers were not injured, but a passenger locomotive was hit as a result of the shelling. The railway station building was also damaged again
After the end of the alarm in the city, railway workers, in cooperation with the local OVA, organized buses to transport 66 passengers from Kherson to Mykolaiv. Railway workers are promptly adding wagons to the train that is already waiting in Mykolaiv to accommodate all passengers from the Kherson railway station.
The movement of all other trains is on schedule.
