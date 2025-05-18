Shelling of Kherson: the station and locomotive were damaged, passengers were evacuated

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 13385 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 34854 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 47076 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 54687 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 60003 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 54144 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163196 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 96894 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95439 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397966 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

May 18, 09:27 AM • 19378 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 49213 views

Pope Leo's first speech after his enthronement: the main messages concerned love, peace and unity

May 18, 09:57 AM • 14454 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 52052 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 127268 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 185090 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397966 views

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397966 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 325482 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 430341 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 416554 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 79605 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163196 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 71942 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 74214 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 83171 views
Shelling of Kherson: the station and locomotive were damaged, passengers were evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1762 views

Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson, damaging the railway station and locomotive. Passengers were evacuated to Mykolaiv, other trains are running on schedule.

Shelling of Kherson: the station and locomotive were damaged, passengers were evacuated

Russian troops covered the Central district of Kherson with artillery fire, the railway station and surrounding streets were under attack. According to the Ukrainian Railways, passengers and railway workers were not injured, but a passenger locomotive was hit as a result of the shelling, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at about 16:00, Russian troops covered the Central district of Kherson with artillery fire.

The railway station building and surrounding streets were again under attack. Private houses and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Add

Ukrainian Railways reacted to another enemy shelling of the railway infrastructure of Kherson.

... passengers and railway workers were not injured, but a passenger locomotive was hit as a result of the shelling. The railway station building was also damaged again 

- the message says.

After the end of the alarm in the city, railway workers, in cooperation with the local OVA, organized buses to transport 66 passengers from Kherson to Mykolaiv. Railway workers are promptly adding wagons to the train that is already waiting in Mykolaiv to accommodate all passengers from the Kherson railway station.

The movement of all other trains is on schedule.

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured. 17.05.25, 13:00

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Mykolaiv
Kherson
