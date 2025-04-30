Portugal initiates EU audit after massive blackout

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11310 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35805 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65353 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115096 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69562 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216198 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160899 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114356 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137505 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107641 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Exclusives
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28506 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 115096 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103542 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136650 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216198 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

UNN Lite

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1280 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 5052 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22314 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 54095 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 88015 views
Portugal initiates EU audit after massive blackout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1926 views

The Prime Minister of Portugal announced the creation of an independent commission and a request for an EU audit to assess power grids after the power outage. This applies to Portugal and Spain.

Portugal initiates EU audit after massive blackout

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro announced that the government will create an independent technical commission and request a European audit to assess the power systems of countries affected by the power outage on Monday, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

"We will make every effort to clarify the serious problem that arose not in Portugal," he said.

Luís Montenegro made this statement on Tuesday after a widespread power outage that affected Portugal and Spain on Monday.

The Prime Minister of Portugal announced that the government will ask the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) to conduct an independent audit of the power systems of the affected countries "to fully establish the causes of this situation."

"Secondly, we have decided to create an independent technical commission in Portugal to assess the response and management mechanisms of this crisis, the resilience and recovery of the power system, the resilience of critical infrastructures and services, as well as the functioning of civil protection, communication and health systems," he said.

The country's government will propose that this commission consist of seven people. Montenegro acknowledged that this commission will only be able to work in the next parliamentary term, as the country's parliament is dissolved and early parliamentary elections will be held on May 18.

The country's prime minister announced that the government also decided "not to extend or intensify the declaration of an energy crisis."

Spain and Portugal investigate the cause of the blackout after the return of light29.04.25, 13:05 • 3736 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

