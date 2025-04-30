Portugal initiates EU audit after massive blackout

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro announced that the government will create an independent technical commission and request a European audit to assess the power systems of countries affected by the power outage on Monday, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

"We will make every effort to clarify the serious problem that arose not in Portugal," he said.

Luís Montenegro made this statement on Tuesday after a widespread power outage that affected Portugal and Spain on Monday.

The Prime Minister of Portugal announced that the government will ask the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) to conduct an independent audit of the power systems of the affected countries "to fully establish the causes of this situation."

"Secondly, we have decided to create an independent technical commission in Portugal to assess the response and management mechanisms of this crisis, the resilience and recovery of the power system, the resilience of critical infrastructures and services, as well as the functioning of civil protection, communication and health systems," he said.

The country's government will propose that this commission consist of seven people. Montenegro acknowledged that this commission will only be able to work in the next parliamentary term, as the country's parliament is dissolved and early parliamentary elections will be held on May 18.

The country's prime minister announced that the government also decided "not to extend or intensify the declaration of an energy crisis."

