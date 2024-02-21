Germany uncovers Russian-Eurasian money laundering network

On Tuesday, February 20, the Berlin Prosecutor General's Office announced the disclosure of a large Russian-Eurasian money laundering network, involving tens of millions of euros. There are 11 defendants in the case, and one of them has been arrested. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, we may be talking about urgent flows of funds worth several tens of millions of euros, the true origin of which was concealed.

As part of this investigation, German investigators searched 58 residential and commercial premises in the federal states of Berlin, Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. In addition, searches were also conducted in Latvia and Malta - with the support of local investigators, Eurojust and Europol. During the searches, business documents, electronic media and cell phones were seized.

There are 11 defendants in the case, aged 31 to 58, and no other details about them have been released. According to the investigation, no later than July 2021, they created a network of companies based on a Maltese financial institution, with numerous fake executives, to engage in money laundering. Investigators believe that the group mainly operated from Berlin and Riga.

It is known that one defendant has already been detained in Brandenburg , a 53-year-old man. Funds on eight Maltese accounts have been frozen.

Parallel investigations in Latvia and Germany in this case were facilitated by the establishment of a joint German-Latvian investigation team in December 2023.

Recall

