Members of Georgian stolen goods gang detained in Germany

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100453 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162323 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141625 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138327 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179877 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111989 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170881 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140066 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139824 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87550 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107568 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109705 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162323 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198306 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187328 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139824 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140066 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145702 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137178 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154133 views
Members of Georgian stolen goods gang detained in Germany

Members of Georgian stolen goods gang detained in Germany

Kyiv  •  UNN

 14655 views

German police detained Georgian citizens suspected of buying and transporting stolen goods to Italy and Georgia. The main suspect used a legitimate parcel shipping business to transport stolen goods.

Members of a Georgian gang of buyers of stolen goods, which they then transported to Italy and Georgia, were detained in Germany. UNN writes about this with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

During the raids on six sites in Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg and Berlin, which involved up to 200 police officers, 12 Georgian citizens were detained, the Bavarian Criminal Police Department reported. Arrest warrants have already been issued for three of them - two men and a woman aged 27 to 54. The case of creating a criminal organization was initiated by the Munich prosecutor's office in 2022.

Image

The detainees were members of a criminal group, police said. It was organized to receive stolen goods from other Georgian citizens living in Germany. They bought bicycles, cell phones, electronic goods, alcoholic beverages, clothing, and perfumes. These items were then transported to Italy and Georgia.

The main suspect is a 54-year-old man who worked as a subcontractor for the Georgian Post and was responsible for sending parcels from Germany to Georgia. It is assumed that he used his seemingly legitimate business to transport stolen goods by engaging courier drivers. A courier vehicle with allegedly stolen goods was confiscated in Munich.

Recall

A German businessman sold Porsche and Mercedes to russia for 4 million euros through third countries, violating EU sanctions. A criminal case was opened against him, and his accounts and cars were seized.

In Germany unidentified persons opened fire on a train09.10.24, 13:36 • 11995 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

baden-wurttembergBaden-Württemberg
munichMunich
hamburhHamburg
italyItaly
germanyGermany
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
berlinBerlin

