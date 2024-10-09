Members of Georgian stolen goods gang detained in Germany

Members of a Georgian gang of buyers of stolen goods, which they then transported to Italy and Georgia, were detained in Germany. UNN writes about this with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

During the raids on six sites in Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg and Berlin, which involved up to 200 police officers, 12 Georgian citizens were detained, the Bavarian Criminal Police Department reported. Arrest warrants have already been issued for three of them - two men and a woman aged 27 to 54. The case of creating a criminal organization was initiated by the Munich prosecutor's office in 2022.

The detainees were members of a criminal group, police said. It was organized to receive stolen goods from other Georgian citizens living in Germany. They bought bicycles, cell phones, electronic goods, alcoholic beverages, clothing, and perfumes. These items were then transported to Italy and Georgia.

The main suspect is a 54-year-old man who worked as a subcontractor for the Georgian Post and was responsible for sending parcels from Germany to Georgia. It is assumed that he used his seemingly legitimate business to transport stolen goods by engaging courier drivers. A courier vehicle with allegedly stolen goods was confiscated in Munich.

