Ramaphosa arrived at the White House and presented Trump with a book about golf
US President Donald Trump met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Relations between the countries were strained after the freezing of aid to South Africa and the expulsion of the ambassador.
US President Donald Trump is meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has just arrived at the White House, UNN reports, citing CNN.
Details
The meeting is billed as a trade agreement, but the South African government has said that "rethinking bilateral, economic and trade relations" was a specific goal of Ramaphosa's visit to the United States.
Ties between the two countries have been strained since Trump froze aid to South Africa in February over allegations of mistreatment of its white minority.
And in March, the US expelled the South African ambassador.
According to the BBC, Ramaphosa presented Trump with a large book about golf.
The conversation between the two leaders began with honoring South African golfers, and he has already returned to the topic of golf - one of Trump's main personal and business interests.
Ramaphosa says he brought Trump a golf book that weighs 14 kg and showcases South African golf courses.
He also thanked Trump for US assistance during the pandemic, when the US sent respirators to South Africa, reminiscent of Trump's first term as president.
