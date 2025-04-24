$41.670.15
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8842 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48075 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103568 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 136042 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189389 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100264 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164168 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60139 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42294 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34207 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Ramaphosa and Trump discussed the peace process for Ukraine and agreed to meet in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3168 views

South African President Ramaphosa reported on a conversation with Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine. They agreed to meet to discuss relations between the United States and South Africa.

Ramaphosa and Trump discussed the peace process for Ukraine and agreed to meet in the near future

President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announced a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine. He wrote about this on social network X, writes UNN.

I spoke with President Donald Trump to discuss the peace process in Ukraine. We both agreed that the war should be ended as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths.

- the message says.

He also emphasized that the parties agreed to meet in the near future to discuss the issue of relations between the United States and South Africa. "We also talked about the need to develop good relations between our two countries," Ramaphosa added.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived to South Africa for negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa, politicians, public and student leaders of Africa. Kyiv hopes for South Africa's support in returning the stolen children.

Later, the President canceled part of his visit to South Africa due to the night attack of the Russian Federation. He instructed Umerov to contact partners regarding air defense and inform Ramaphosa about the situation.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyril Ramaphosa
Donald Trump
South Africa
United States
