Ramaphosa and Trump discussed the peace process for Ukraine and agreed to meet in the near future

President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announced a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine. He wrote about this on social network X, writes UNN.

I spoke with President Donald Trump to discuss the peace process in Ukraine. We both agreed that the war should be ended as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths. - the message says.

He also emphasized that the parties agreed to meet in the near future to discuss the issue of relations between the United States and South Africa. "We also talked about the need to develop good relations between our two countries," Ramaphosa added.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived to South Africa for negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa, politicians, public and student leaders of Africa. Kyiv hopes for South Africa's support in returning the stolen children.

Later, the President canceled part of his visit to South Africa due to the night attack of the Russian Federation. He instructed Umerov to contact partners regarding air defense and inform Ramaphosa about the situation.