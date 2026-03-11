13 years in prison for raping his daughter - Kyiv appellate court upholds sentence for father

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 9506 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18008 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16069 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20926 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27652 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34793 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33557 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120729 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87846 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
56%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 54150 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 18341 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 24884 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 21681 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 20026 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 9524 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 14856 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 20017 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 54141 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 61065 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 3446 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 6134 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 10202 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 21675 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 33928 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times
Leopard 2

13 years in prison for raping his daughter - Kyiv appellate court upholds sentence for father

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3060 views

The court upheld a 13-year prison sentence for a father who had been raping his underage daughter for years. The children were removed from the family and are now in a rehabilitation center.

13 years in prison for raping his daughter - Kyiv appellate court upholds sentence for father

In the Kyiv region, the appellate court upheld the verdict against a man convicted of raping his own daughter. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that the convicted person raped his own daughter between 2021 and 2022, when she was 13-14 years old at the time of the crime. 

The report of the rape came anonymously to the local children's services. An unknown person reported that in a certain family, the father beats his children and rapes his daughter. Employees of the service, together with law enforcement officers, visited the family and spoke with them. During the conversation, the girl reported that her father touched her genitals and breasts, and had been raping her since she was 13. She also noted that he demanded her silence: "This game is a secret. Dad said not to tell anyone."

One of the girl's brothers also told law enforcement officers that he saw his father touching his sister. 

The girl's brothers told their mother about the father's illegal actions, but the woman was afraid of her husband and did not report the crimes to law enforcement officers. 

By decision of the executive committee of the Velykodymerska settlement council, a conclusion was approved on the removal of three children for further referral to court for a lawsuit to deprive parental rights.

Currently, the children are in a children's social and rehabilitation center, where they receive all necessary assistance. 

The man's actions were qualified under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - committing acts of a sexual nature against a person who has not reached the age of 14.  

Severity of punishment is the only way to protect children: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on life imprisonment for a man who raped 10 girls12.01.26, 18:10 • 4678 views

Additionally

The court of first instance found him guilty and sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

The man himself did not admit his guilt. The defense filed an appeal, but due to the principled position of the senior prosecutor in the case, Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Sitar, the legality and validity of the decision of the court of first instance were proven. 

The appeal of the lawyers was not satisfied. The man will serve a sentence of 13 years in prison.

"Crimes against children are among the most serious. The prosecutor's office consistently upholds the principle of inevitability of punishment for such acts. In this case, we managed to prove the validity of the verdict in the appellate instance as well - the convicted person will serve the sentence imposed by the court," - Head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Prokudin.

A 19-year-old man will be tried in Chernihiv region for raping a child and murdering her mother11.03.26, 17:38 • 2644 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast