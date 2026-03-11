13 years in prison for raping his daughter - Kyiv appellate court upholds sentence for father

In the Kyiv region, the appellate court upheld the verdict against a man convicted of raping his own daughter. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that the convicted person raped his own daughter between 2021 and 2022, when she was 13-14 years old at the time of the crime.

The report of the rape came anonymously to the local children's services. An unknown person reported that in a certain family, the father beats his children and rapes his daughter. Employees of the service, together with law enforcement officers, visited the family and spoke with them. During the conversation, the girl reported that her father touched her genitals and breasts, and had been raping her since she was 13. She also noted that he demanded her silence: "This game is a secret. Dad said not to tell anyone."

One of the girl's brothers also told law enforcement officers that he saw his father touching his sister.

The girl's brothers told their mother about the father's illegal actions, but the woman was afraid of her husband and did not report the crimes to law enforcement officers.

By decision of the executive committee of the Velykodymerska settlement council, a conclusion was approved on the removal of three children for further referral to court for a lawsuit to deprive parental rights.

Currently, the children are in a children's social and rehabilitation center, where they receive all necessary assistance.

The man's actions were qualified under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - committing acts of a sexual nature against a person who has not reached the age of 14.

Severity of punishment is the only way to protect children: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on life imprisonment for a man who raped 10 girls

Additionally

The court of first instance found him guilty and sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

The man himself did not admit his guilt. The defense filed an appeal, but due to the principled position of the senior prosecutor in the case, Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Sitar, the legality and validity of the decision of the court of first instance were proven.

The appeal of the lawyers was not satisfied. The man will serve a sentence of 13 years in prison.

"Crimes against children are among the most serious. The prosecutor's office consistently upholds the principle of inevitability of punishment for such acts. In this case, we managed to prove the validity of the verdict in the appellate instance as well - the convicted person will serve the sentence imposed by the court," - Head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Prokudin.

A 19-year-old man will be tried in Chernihiv region for raping a child and murdering her mother