Severity of punishment is the only way to protect children: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on life imprisonment for a man who raped 10 girls

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 304 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 10169 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 10703 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 13938 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 30934 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 33551 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 29520 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36884 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 43419 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 37133 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.7m/s
82%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 32921 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 26267 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 7556 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 10845 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 20816 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 10160 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 20859 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 30918 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 26309 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 32965 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 29580 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 25609 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 31827 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 34154 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 90185 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
S-300 missile system

Severity of punishment is the only way to protect children: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on life imprisonment for a man who raped 10 girls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the life imprisonment of a 56-year-old rapist who committed crimes against 10 girls in Odesa. He emphasized the severity of punishment as the only way to protect children.

Severity of punishment is the only way to protect children: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on life imprisonment for a man who raped 10 girls

The severity and inevitability of punishment is the only way to protect children. This is how the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, reacted to the life sentence of a 56-year-old rapist whose victims were 10 girls, UNN reports.

The court process in Odesa, which lasted more than 4.5 years, has concluded. A 56-year-old man has been found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, the maximum penalty provided by law. The court proved 26 episodes of crimes against sexual freedom. Between 2018 and 2021, his victims were ten girls aged 10 to 15 years old.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, the criminal deliberately gained the trust of children, introduced himself as a law enforcement officer, blackmailed them, and then, taking advantage of their vulnerability, committed sexual violence.

Prosecutors fully proved his guilt. The court supported the prosecution's position. Information about the convicted person will be entered into the unified register of persons convicted of crimes against the sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of a minor.

- Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that "this verdict is a clear signal: crimes against children have no statute of limitations in public memory and no chance of leniency in court."

"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence22.09.25, 16:03 • 4579 views

I have repeatedly emphasized and will repeat once again: the severity and inevitability of punishment is the only way to protect children. That is why, back in October 2025, the Office of the Prosecutor General appealed to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for serious crimes against children, with the establishment of life imprisonment without alternative. These proposals are taken into account in bill No. 14124, which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

- Kravchenko reminded.

The Prosecutor General insists - "the state must be tough when it comes to the safety of children."

A pedophile or child killer should not have any chance due to the leniency of the law.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children20.11.25, 10:21 • 30991 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Odesa