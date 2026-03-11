In Kharkiv region, a 15-year-old teenager is suspected of a series of rapes of minor children - OGP

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a 15-year-old teenager who is suspected of systematic sexual violence against children aged 10 to 12. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, during 2025, the suspect committed sexual violence against at least three boys. He disguised his guilt with games, used the trust of his victims, and resorted to threats and psychological pressure.

It was established that the teenager's family evacuated from the combat zone to one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, where a local family provided them with housing. The 12-year-old son of the homeowners became the object of the first attacks.

From January to May 2025, the suspect systematically raped the child in abandoned buildings, calling it a "game" of "Truth or Dare." The condition was a prohibition on refusing "tasks" under threat of beating. The teenager filmed his actions on his phone.

Law enforcement officers also documented acts of violence against the 11-year-old son of a deceased Ukrainian serviceman and a 10-year-old boy, whom the suspect forcibly led to a trench near a local store in June 2025 and raped.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the teenager is charged with particularly serious crimes under Part 4 and Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This case is not just a violation of the law, but a destruction of children's destinies. The suspect not only committed violence: he manipulated the consciousness of children, turning their lives into continuous suffering. The cruel conditions of "games" along with constant threats of physical violence became a tool to force silence. This is a crime against childhood that leaves deep trauma for life - the report says.

