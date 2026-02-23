Underground agents conducted a large-scale investigation of the occupiers' military infrastructure in the Novorossiysk area, uncovering camouflaged logistics and command facilities. Intelligence officers recorded the active use of warehouse areas for dispersing ammunition and fuel, indicating the invaders' attempts to protect resources from potential strikes on the port area. This was reported by UNN.

Our agents report: high-ranking guests from Moscow have frequently visited the facility. This is related to an inspection and, most likely, to preparations for the imminent resignation of the Black Sea Fleet commander. — stated the "ATESH" movement regarding the situation around the special communications hub.

The military warehouse, located at coordinates 44.690642, 37.754884, was carefully hidden in the terrain, but partisans managed to document increased activity on its territory.

The facility is heavily guarded by the military, with observation and communication towers functioning there, and engineering works using concrete slabs to reinforce structures are being carried out.

The use of this area as a rear warehouse confirms the Rashists' strategy of moving critical supplies away from the main berths of the Novorossiysk port.

Monitoring of the communication hub and personnel purges in the fleet

In parallel, the underground is continuously monitoring the 37th separate special communications hub, which is a key link in the command of the Black Sea Fleet. It is through this military unit that direct orders from Moscow pass and all actions of the enemy group at sea are coordinated. Frequent inspection visits from the Russian capital to this facility are linked to the unsatisfactory results of the fleet's activities and preparations for a change in the senior command staff, indicating a management crisis within the occupation contingent.

