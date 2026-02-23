$43.270.00
February 22, 07:57 PM • 14006 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 29065 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 31847 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 38820 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 37846 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 47469 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 53150 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42537 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 68828 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 74965 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Partisans of the ATESH movement reconnoitered hidden warehouses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a special communication hub in Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

ATESH agents discovered disguised logistics and command facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk. Intelligence recorded the active use of warehouse areas and a special communication hub, where the commander of the Black Sea Fleet is expected to be dismissed.

Partisans of the ATESH movement reconnoitered hidden warehouses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a special communication hub in Novorossiysk

Underground agents conducted a large-scale investigation of the occupiers' military infrastructure in the Novorossiysk area, uncovering camouflaged logistics and command facilities. Intelligence officers recorded the active use of warehouse areas for dispersing ammunition and fuel, indicating the invaders' attempts to protect resources from potential strikes on the port area. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Our agents report: high-ranking guests from Moscow have frequently visited the facility. This is related to an inspection and, most likely, to preparations for the imminent resignation of the Black Sea Fleet commander.

— stated the "ATESH" movement regarding the situation around the special communications hub.

The military warehouse, located at coordinates 44.690642, 37.754884, was carefully hidden in the terrain, but partisans managed to document increased activity on its territory.

The facility is heavily guarded by the military, with observation and communication towers functioning there, and engineering works using concrete slabs to reinforce structures are being carried out.

The command of the occupation forces in Crimea forges the signatures of conscripts to send them to the front - ATESH22.02.26, 07:55 • 4906 views

The use of this area as a rear warehouse confirms the Rashists' strategy of moving critical supplies away from the main berths of the Novorossiysk port.

Monitoring of the communication hub and personnel purges in the fleet

In parallel, the underground is continuously monitoring the 37th separate special communications hub, which is a key link in the command of the Black Sea Fleet. It is through this military unit that direct orders from Moscow pass and all actions of the enemy group at sea are coordinated. Frequent inspection visits from the Russian capital to this facility are linked to the unsatisfactory results of the fleet's activities and preparations for a change in the senior command staff, indicating a management crisis within the occupation contingent.

ATESH partisans recorded a decrease in activity at the Saki airfield after the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces21.02.26, 08:05 • 4720 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine