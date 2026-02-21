ATESH movement agents confirm a sharp reduction in Russian aviation flights at the military airfield in Novofedorivka after a series of successful attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The occupiers began urgently relocating surviving equipment and hiding it in fortified hangars, trying to save the remnants of the 43rd Naval Assault Aviation Regiment. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, the airfield continues to operate in an extremely limited mode, which is a direct result of the precise damage to the facility's infrastructure. Partisans note that after explosions at fuel and lubricants and ammunition depots, the invaders are forced to disperse Su-30SM and Su-24M aircraft to other sites in Crimea.

Despite the enemy's attempts to strengthen its defenses, the intelligence network continues to record equipment movements and the coordinates of underground command posts.

Intelligence support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces

The success of the strikes on the Saki airfield is ensured by the systematic transfer of data on revetments, communication nodes, and the locations of Orion and Forpost attack UAVs. ATESH partisans emphasize that their work "from within" allows the Ukrainian Armed Forces to inflict painful blows on the logistics of Russian naval aviation, which terrorizes the Black Sea.

The entire list of targets, including An-26 transport aircraft and various types of helicopters, is under constant surveillance by the Ukrainian underground.

The enemy can hide planes and move equipment, but they cannot hide from the eyes of the local population. We see everything, we transmit everything – and the results speak for themselves – ATESH said in a statement.

