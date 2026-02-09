$43.140.00
Occupying units in Kherson region have critical fuel problems due to strikes on Crimea - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The partisan movement "ATESH" recorded interruptions in fuel supply to Russian troops in the occupied Kherson region. The reason was the strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on a railway echelon in Gvardiyske.

Occupying units in Kherson region have critical fuel problems due to strikes on Crimea - "ATESH"

The partisan movement "ATESH" has recorded large-scale disruptions in fuel supply to Russian troops in the occupied part of the Kherson region. Due to the successful actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy's logistical chains have been severed, forcing the invaders' command to switch some units to a strict resource-saving regime. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the underground, the situation with fuel and lubricants has become critical for units defending on the left bank.

Agents of the "ATESH" movement are recording serious disruptions in fuel supply to the occupation forces' units in the Kherson direction. Supply rates have sharply decreased, restrictions on equipment use are being introduced, and some units are being switched to an "economy mode"

- the partisans reported.

The deficit is particularly acute in the 337th Airborne Assault Regiment and its attached motorized rifle units. The movement reports constant delays and chaos in logistics: "Delays in fuel delivery, inconsistent schedules, and disruptions in refueling armored vehicles and motor transport are noted."

The Russian command is trying to manipulate the remaining resources, hiding the truth from the soldiers: "The command is forced to manually reallocate fuel remnants, prioritizing certain areas, while trying to hide the real scale of the problems from the personnel."

Successful strike on a railway echelon in Hvardiiske

The cause of the fuel collapse was the loss of a strategic hub in occupied Crimea, through which the entire southern grouping was supplied. The reason was a successful fire strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on a railway echelon with fuel at a loading rack of an oil depot in the area of Hvardiiske. The strike hit one of the key logistical hubs through which the southern grouping of Russian troops, including the Kherson direction, was supplied

- emphasized "ATESH".

Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH report04.02.26, 07:00 • 22951 view

