The partisan movement "ATESH" reports a critical situation in the units of the Russian military group "Dnipro", where the chaotic use of the latest unmanned boats leads to significant losses among the invaders themselves. Due to a lack of coordination and up-to-date maps of minefields, Russian military personnel are increasingly becoming victims of their own weapons during operations on the river. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Movement agents, as part of the occupation forces, recorded the active use of "Sirius-82" unmanned boats by the Russians. These drones are designed for remote mining of waterways with YARM anchor mines and attacks on Ukrainian vessels.

However, in practice, the low level of training and the lack of systematic accounting of the installed barriers lead to the fact that the Rashists regularly enter areas already mined by them.

Remote mining is carried out without normal coordination, up-to-date maps of minefields, and systematic accounting of installed barriers – emphasize in "ATESH".

This causes regular self-detonations of the occupiers' vessels, which try to maneuver in the river delta.

Technological failures and managerial chaos

Since the beginning of 2026, several cases of explosions of Russian units involved in river operations have already been recorded. Attempts by the Russian command to compensate for the shortage of manpower with "technological solutions" in the form of surface drones only emphasize the general chaos in troop management. The "Sirius-82" boats, which were supposed to be a threat to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, have become a danger to the operators themselves.

