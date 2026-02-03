In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:51 PM • 13778 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 23649 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 17868 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 25149 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 18820 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 13455 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 12302 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 22835 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 26237 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 42230 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−20°
1.2m/s
75%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in UkraineFebruary 2, 10:14 PM • 3518 views
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attackFebruary 2, 11:13 PM • 5180 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine11:34 PM • 13172 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitors12:29 AM • 9328 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings01:43 AM • 14360 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 25141 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 18925 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 22831 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 67012 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 36843 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 12074 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 13871 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 13875 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 13177 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 12991 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region has been conducting mass inspections and interrogations of its own employees since mid-January 2026. This is due to a data leak regarding the movement of occupation forces' units.

In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks

The ATESH partisan movement has recorded a wave of internal repressions within the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region. Since mid-January 2026, Russian special services have been conducting large-scale personnel checks in Melitopol and district centers, trying to identify sources of information leaks about the movements of occupation forces. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the underground, the measures are supervised by representatives of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Policy" together with FSB officers. The reason for the intensification of checks was a series of successful strikes on Russian infrastructure and logistics in the region.

Drunk occupiers started a shootout in Donetsk over a thermal imager, one of them died - ATESH24.01.26, 07:47 • 4072 views

Mass checks and interrogations of employees have begun in the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region... Employees are summoned for "interviews", their personal mobile phones and correspondence are checked. In some cases, devices are temporarily seized for "detailed study of content"

- noted in "ATESH".

Pressure on collaborators and the search for an "internal source"

The occupation leadership is considering the version of an informant directly within the administration's structure. Local residents who began cooperating with the enemy over the past two years have come under particular suspicion.

Special attention is paid to employees hired in 2023-2024, as well as those who previously lived in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Threats of dismissal, initiation of criminal cases under the article on "discrediting" and other forms of pressure are recorded

- report the movement's agents.

Command of Russia's 122nd Regiment Doomed Soldiers to Destruction in Kupyansk Due to False Reports – "ATESH"29.01.26, 07:59 • 4035 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Melitopol