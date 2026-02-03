In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks

The ATESH partisan movement has recorded a wave of internal repressions within the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region. Since mid-January 2026, Russian special services have been conducting large-scale personnel checks in Melitopol and district centers, trying to identify sources of information leaks about the movements of occupation forces. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the underground, the measures are supervised by representatives of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Policy" together with FSB officers. The reason for the intensification of checks was a series of successful strikes on Russian infrastructure and logistics in the region.

Mass checks and interrogations of employees have begun in the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region... Employees are summoned for "interviews", their personal mobile phones and correspondence are checked. In some cases, devices are temporarily seized for "detailed study of content" - noted in "ATESH".

Pressure on collaborators and the search for an "internal source"

The occupation leadership is considering the version of an informant directly within the administration's structure. Local residents who began cooperating with the enemy over the past two years have come under particular suspicion.

Special attention is paid to employees hired in 2023-2024, as well as those who previously lived in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Threats of dismissal, initiation of criminal cases under the article on "discrediting" and other forms of pressure are recorded - report the movement's agents.

